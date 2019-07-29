HUNTINGTON — Huntington Southeastern's run toward the Babe Ruth World Series fell just one step shy on Sunday evening.
Jeffersontown (Kentucky) scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to break open a close game and earn the Ohio Valley Region championship in a 10-0 win at Cook-Holbrook Field on Sunday evening.
"I'm very proud of this group for coming out, practicing, giving up their time to make this happen," Huntington Southeastern manager John Dennison said. "It's a shame that we couldn't finish. It was a 2-0 game going into the sixth, but we couldn't finish."
The championship game being played on Sunday night came as a surprise to many after it was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday morning.
However, regional Babe Ruth officials made the decision to finish play on Sunday evening if it was the top two seeds in the final, which it was with top-seed Southeastern and No. 2 seed Jeffersontown.
That call was made on Saturday evening, according to Dennison.
"What happens within the Ohio Valley Regional tournaments is that they want them completed as quickly as possible," said Mike Stevens, West Virginia's state commissioner over Babe Ruth baseball. "Actually, ending today, we're the last ones done in all the regional tournaments
"It was a mistake to put 10 a.m. on the bracket. It should have been time to be determined. That's an honest oversight that happens. They have changed other brackets, too. This is not a special bracket or tournament in which it was changed. They just try to get them in. They have to for travel purposes."
Stevens added the run by Huntington Southeastern is one that was special for the entire state with the last run of its kind coming in 1960.
Dennison said this 2019 group did something that everyone should be proud of.
"In all, pitching led this team, so accolades to the pitching staff," Dennison said. "I had some real ballplayers on this team. This is a great group of kids."
Jeffersontown, who defeated Jimtown, 6-0, in a semifinal game earlier Sunday at Cook-Holbrook Field, continued their hot hitting in the title game.
After scoring lone runs in the first and fifth, Jeffersontown put the game away with a five-run sixth, highlighted by a two-run single from Hayden Rader, who also had an RBI single in the fifth.
Mistakes piled up for Huntington Southeastern as the game worn on with errors contributed to a big final two innings in which Jeffersontown scored eight of their 10 runs.
In the top of the seventh, Cam Warfield put the finishing touches on the win with a two-run single.
Kyle Campbell was named as the Jeffersontown MVP for the game, allowing just two hits in 6 2/3 innings before coming out with one out remaining.
"I'm not going to say our bats went cold because we put the ball in play," Dennison said. "We just could not find any green in the last three games. We continuously hit gloves and gloves and gloves. Tonight, we just couldn't get anyone on base."
Landon Akers opened the game's scoring with an RBI single in the first that started the game strong for Jeffersontown.
Huntington Southeastern missed an opportunity to knot the game in the bottom of the second when Ethan Jeffrey lined a triple to the wall in left field. However, Jeffrey got too aggressive on a ball that got away from the catcher and was tagged out at the plate to end the inning.
Southeastern battled back to advance to the championship game with a 4-2 win over Janesville (Wisconsin).
In the bottom of the sixth, Austin O'Malley's hot shot to third couldn't be handled, resulting in a pair of runs that proved to be the game-winners for Southeastern.
It completed a comeback predicated on taking advantage of Janesville errors.
The hosts trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but used back-to-back errors from Janesville to set up the game-tying run, scored by Ethan Jeffrey.
Braden Shepherd got the win for Southeastern, allowing just two runs. Shepherd scattered nine hits, but used five strikeouts and timely defense in six innings of work before Ethan Riggs closed out the game in the seventh.
Should Jeffersontown not be able to accept the bid for the Babe Ruth World Series, Huntington Southeastern would go in their place. That scenario will become more defined on Monday.
Championship
JEFFERSONTOWN 100 015 3 10 11 1
SOUTHEASTERN 000 000 0 0 3 3
Campbell, Malone (7) and Hess. Riggs, Jeffrey (3), McElroy (6) and Shouldis. Hitting: (H) Jeffrey 2-3.
Semifinal
JANESVILLE 110 000 0 2 9 3
SOUTHEASTERN 001 012 x 4 4 0
Perkins and Klukas. Shepherd, Riggs (7) and Shouldis. Hitting: (Ja) Bock 2-3; Streed 2-2. (HS) Shepherd 2-3, RBI; Mattison 1-2.