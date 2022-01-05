HUNTINGTON — Marshall University athletes dramatically changed the Southern Conference from 1976 through 1997 as was displayed this week by nearly three dozen being honored by the league.
The Southern Conference 100th Anniversary Teams included 33 former Thundering Herd student-athletes.
The league named teams in each of the sports it currently sponsors that it has sponsored for at least 25 years. Among the criteria that merited selection to the teams were the common benchmarks of: member of the collegiate hall of fame for that sport; member of the SoCon Hall of Fame; national player of the year; All-America honors in two different academic years; SoCon Male or Female Athlete of the Year; two-time SoCon player of the year; and student-athletes must have competed in the SoCon for at least two seasons.
Tony Petersen headed Marshall’s contingent, recognized for baseball as a pitcher and football as a quarterback. Several Herd athletes who played at local high schools were honored, including Todd Sager (Huntington East) and Greg Hill (Wayne) in baseball, Shawn McWhorter (Chesapeake) in track, Kellie Beckelheimer (Milton) in volleyball, Carrie Hinkle (Fairland) in softball, and Phil Ratliff (Lawrence County) and Mike Barber (Winfield) in football.
Fairland football coach Melvin Cunningham and Spring Valley assistant football coach Aaron Ferguson also were among the 33 honorees.
Other Marshall athletes honored were:
Men’s basketball: Skip Henderson and John Taft.
Women’s basketball: Karen Pelfrey.
Men’s cross country: John Dotson, Mark Gladwell, Duane Miller and David Tabor.
Women’s cross country: Christa Gibson and Tina Maynard.
Football: Troy Brown, B.J. Cohen, Sean Doctor, Todd Donnan, Roger Johnson, Billy Lyon, Chris Parker and Michael Payton.
Men’s golf: Tom Kies, Gary Rusnak and Eric Shaffer.
Men’s soccer: Brad Puryear.
Softball: Stephanie Cook.
Men’s track and field: Tony Patrick.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
