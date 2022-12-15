The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221216-hds-mossawardphoto
Buy Now

Parkersburg South senior Cyrus Traugh was the recipient of this year’s Moss Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

 Submitted photo

PARKERSBURG — Nathan Tanner had plenty of weapons this year at Parkersburg South.

The head coach for the Class AAA state runner-up Patriots is definitely going to miss senior Cyrus Traugh.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you