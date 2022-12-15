PARKERSBURG — Nathan Tanner had plenty of weapons this year at Parkersburg South.
The head coach for the Class AAA state runner-up Patriots is definitely going to miss senior Cyrus Traugh.
“He’s the best receiver I’ve ever coached,” Tanner said. “First, I saw his competitiveness. I haven’t had many kids as competitive as he is. I think when you mix his confidence and swagger with the competitiveness, I think that’s what makes him special — his skill set. He’s really fast. Super elusive.
“He’s strong with the football in his hands. He’s a really good route runner. He’s good in the backfield as well. He puts up huge numbers in special teams. I think he had three defensive touchdowns. Anytime the ball is in his hands something special happens. Those intangibles are what makes him different.”
Traugh, who grabbed 84 passes for 1,200 yards and had 19 receiving touchdowns, was honored with the Moss Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
Named after former DuPont High, Marshall University, four-time NFL All-Pro and 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Randy Moss, Traugh becomes the ninth recipient of the award.
“Oh, I did? Awesome. That’s pretty cool. There’s a lot of guys this year. It was a fun season for sure,” said Traugh, who has given his verbal commitment to Youngstown State. “I was hoping I got something. I really thought this was my best year. I just didn’t really know how it works. That’s cool. I appreciate that.”
The 6-foot, 170-pounder still has some unfinished business left on the hardwood. The second team all-stater as a junior was a key cog for last year’s state runner-up Patriots.
Traugh scored 150 points this fall and finished with 2,186 all-purpose yards. He had a 63-yard run in a 28-3 state title game loss to Huntington and finished the campaign with 161 ground yards on 12 attempts with one score.
He returned 18 punts for 401 yards with two touchdowns,one from 89 yards vs. Wheeling Park.
“That was one of my favorite games this year. We really went at it,” said Traugh, who enjoyed going up against Park’s Jerrae Hawkins.
The Patriot averaged 34.3 yards on his nine kickoff returns. Along with a 45-yard fumble recovery for a score, Traugh broke up 10 passes, intercepted eight and returned two picks for scores.
Traugh will be honored at the WVSWA Victory Awards Dinner May 7 at the Embassy Suites in Charleston.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
