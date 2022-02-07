IRONTON, Ohio — Alba Gonzalez made a free throw with no time on the clock to send Ironton High School’s girls basketball players rushing on to the court to mob her in celebration.
Gonzalez’s foul shot didn’t win the game. Fairland clobbered the Fighting Tigers 59-20. The final point of the contest, though, was the first point ever for the 5-foot-1 senior exchange student from Madrid, Spain. She never had played basketball before coming to Ironton.
“It felt so good,” Gonzalez said of making the free throw after missing the first two. “I thought it was going out.”
Fairland’s Kylee Bruce fouled Gonzalez from beyond the 3-point arc as time ran down. Bruce didn’t reveal if the foul was intentional, but the soft two-handed nudge in front of official Mike Lemons was quite evident.
Gonzalez’s first shot caught more backboard than rim and bounced off. Her second was closer, but caromed off the iron. With the crowd eagerly anticipating the third shot, Gonzalez put ball through hoop. Both teams celebrated, as did their fans.
“I’m so glad she made that shot,” Ironton coach Jeremy Williams said. “She deserved it. She comes to practice every day and works hard. She hustles. She’s gotten so much better. Now she can dribble, make a layup and make a free throw.”
Dragons coach Jon Buchanan said he was pulling for Gonzalez and considered telling one of his players to step in the lane for a violation, giving Gonzalez another chance if she missed the third shot.
Gonzalez smiled broadly in the locker room after the game.
“This is just so special,” she said. “I feel so, so good.”
Fairland (19-2 overall, 14-0 Ohio Valley Conference) dominated, jumping to a 14-0 lead. The Dragons quickly took away any drama, at least until Gonzalez went to the foul line, by hitting their first four shots, two 3-pointers by Tomi Hinkle and two by Bree Allen.
Fairland had clinched at least a share of its eighth OVC title since 2012 last week, but didn’t suffer a letdown against Ironton (9-12, 7-7).
“We’ve won a lot of conference championships, but not many undefeated,” Buchanan said. “Gong undefeated in the league is hard to do. We wanted to do that.”
Allen scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Bruce added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Isabel Morgan and Evan Williams each scored six for the Tigers.
Fairland returns to action at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at home vs. Spring Valley. Ironton goes to Minford at 7 p.m. Thursday for a Division III sectional tournament opener.
FAIRLAND 20 20 10 9 — 59: R. Barnitz 0-5 0-5 0-0 0, Butcher 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Salyer 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 10-14 3-5 3-5 26, Hinkle 3-12 2-5 0-0 8, K. Barnitz 2-3 1-1 4-4 9, Taylor 1-1 0-0 0-1 2, Bruce 5-7 2-3 2-2 14. Totals: 21-42 8-19 9–2 59.
IRONTON 3 9 3 5 — 20: Gonzalez 0-1 0-1 1-3 1, Deere 0-3 0-0 0-0 0, E. Williams 1-4 1-2 3-5 6, Carpenter 2-6 0-1 2-2 4, C. Cecil 2-8 0-4 0-0 4, K. Williams 0-7 0-4 0-0 0, Henderson 0-4 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 2-5 1-2 1-2 6, White 0-1 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 6-39 1-13 7-12 20.