POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Greenbrier East turned two Point Pleasant turnovers into 13 points in the fourth quarter to rally for a victory at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
The Big Blacks (0-1) led 22-19 before Garrett Bennet scored on a 4-yard run with 11:38 left to give Greenbrier East (1-0) a lead it never surrendered. Monquell Davis threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Ormsbee with 10:13 remaining to set the score.
Gavin Jeffers ran for 193 yards on 14 attempts for Point Pleasant. Davis completed 8 of 11 passes for 136 yards.
GALLIA ACADEMY 34, ATHENS 0: The Blue Devils (2-0) limited the Bulldogs (0-2) to 93 yards in a triumph in The Plains, Ohio.
Briar Williams ran for 95 yards on nine carries. Brody Fellure completed 7 of 10 passes for 131 yards. Hunter Shamblin ran for two touchdowns as Gallia Academy gained 367 yards.
MEIGS 81, BELPRE 36: The Marauders (1-1) scored on four of their first five plays and set a program record for points in a rout of the Eagles in Pomeroy, Ohio.
The 81 points broke the mark of 79 set in a 10-point victory over Fairland in 2014.
Meigs scored 35 points in the first quarter and 24 in the second to lead 62-30 at halftime. The Marauders totaled 536 yards in 29 plays, an average of 18.5 yards per snap. The teams combined for 962 total yards.
Conlee Burnem carried eight times for 226 yards. Coulter Cleland completed 10 of 12 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Julian Martin caught 11 passes for 159 yards and Jordan Martin six for 146.
Boys soccer
HURRICANE 7, RUSSELL 0: Trenton Levinski, Nate Kirk and Joe Acevedo scored two goals apiece as the Redskins clobbered the Vikings.
Jake Bock scored one goal and assisted on another. Nick Price and Acevedo also had assists. Price and Will Mitchell combined for the shutout.
WHEELERSBURG 5, SOUTH WEBSTER 3: Max Hagans scored four goals to pace the Pirates (2-0) past the host Jeeps. Jackson Scwamburger had three assists.
GALLIA ACADEMY 5, JACKSON 1: Connor Bolin scored twice to help the Blue Devils (3-0-1) beat the homestanding Ironmen.
Evan Stapleton and Cafrson Wamsley scored before Bolin followed with a pair of goals. Brody Wilt scored in the 45th minute to make it 5-0. Ashton Swann scored for Jackson.
POINT PLEASANT 4, WINFIELD 0: Sean Wilson and Brecken Loudin combined in goal to shut out the visiting Generals.
Colton Young scored the winning goal nine minutes in. Nick Cichon-Ledderhose scored the next two goals before Kanaan Abbas headed in a corner kick to set the score.
Girls soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 4, SOUTHEASTERN 0: Preslee Reed scored two goals and Mary Howell and Amanda Barnes-Perotti one each as the Blue Angels (1-3) beat the Panthers in Londonderry, Ohio.
Girls tennis
WHEELERSBURG 5, LUCASVILLE VALLEY 0: Serena Kataria and Isabella Hamilton won their matches 6-0, 6-0, as the Pirates improved to 6-0.
Maria Nolan also won in singles. Maegan Jolly and Emily Janney won at No. 1 doubles. Emma Brinkman and Avery Lowery won at No. 2 doubles.
Volleyball
SOUTH WEBSTER 3, WHEELERSBURG 0: Faith Maloney made 18 kills and 10 aces as the host Jeeps beat the Pirates 25-15, 25-14, 25-19. Bella Claxon made 17 kills and 16 assists. Skylar Zimmerman issued 21 assists and recorded 13 digs.
ATHENS 3, MEIGS 0: Mallory Hawley made 27 digs and 13 assists, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the host Bulldogs from sweeping the Marauders 25-15, 25-23, 25-16.
Friday roundup
Boys soccer
Huntington St. Joe 4, Lincoln County 2: Zander Pinson scored two goals, including the game winner, as Huntington St. Joe defeated Lincoln County 4-2 in boys high school soccer Thursday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
The Panthers scored in the 10th minute for a 1-0 lead, but 15 minutes later Nic Frazier tied it. Pinson gave the Irish (1-1-1) a 2-1 lead with a goal off an assist by Ryan Minigh just before halftime.
Lincoln County tied it in the 52nd minute, but Pinson raced 70 yards downfield with the ball and scored in the 63rd minute to make it 3-2. Victo Uba added an insurance goal in the 68th minute.
Austin Weber made 10 saves for Huntington St. Joe.
ROCK HILL 8, CHESAPEAKE 6: Sam Simpson scored five goals as the Redmen (2-0) won a wild contest over the Panthers.
Commor Blagg, Lucian Heaberlin and Tyler Brammer also scored for Rock Hill. Brammer had two assists. Dawson Lewis and Simpson each had one. Blake Wilson made seven saves.
FAIRLAND 3, PORTSMOUTH 0: Sam Miller scored two goals to help the Dragons beat the Trojans in Rome Township, Ohio. Evan Williams scored the game winner at the 20:25 mark.
ALEXANDER 1, SOUTH POINT 0: Dylan Allison scored off an assist by Kyler D’Augustino in the 37th minute to lift the visiting Spartans to a triumph over the Pointers (1-1). Landon Ding made five saves for Alexander. Xander Dornon stopped 11 shots for South Point.
HURRICANE 3, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Grayson Maddox made one save in the Redskins’ shutout of the Black Eagles. Joe Acevedo, Jake Bock and Nate Kirk scored. Anthony Moles made 12 saves for South Charleston.
Girls soccer
CABELL MIDLAND 5, SOUTH CHARLESTON 0: Emma Shields assisted on three goals and scored one as the Knights beat the Black Eagles in Ona.
Shields scored the only goal needed off an assist by Haylee Chapman. Shields then assisted Taylor Harris and Olivia Charles for a 3-0 lead. Lowe scored off a pass from Charles, who found the nylon off an assist by Shields.
ROCK HILL 7, CHESAPEAKE 0: Bri Reynolds scored two goals and assisted on another as the Redmen routed the Panthers.
Ellen Heaberlin made the winning shot 17 minutes in. Seven minutes later, Hayden Bailey scored her first career goal off a Reynolds assist. Reynolds followed with a goal off a pass from Emma Scott, who then assisted Ashlie Howard. Reynolds scored off a pass from Heaberlin, Scott found the net with an assist from Emmi Stevens, who completed the scoring with a goal off a pass from Josi Saleh.
WHEELERSBURG 1, IRONTON ST. JOE 0: Grace Charles scored off a pass from Jocelyn Tilley at 11:31 as the Pirates edged the host Flyers.
Bella Whaley made nine saves for Ironton St. Joe (1-2).
Golf
KNIGHTS BEAT HIGHLANDERS: Cameron Jarvis shot 5-under-par, 31, to lead Cabell Midland to a 151-169 victory over Huntington High at the Sugarwood Golf Club.
Jack Michael backed Jarvis with a 38. Evan Jarvis shot 40, Alex White 42 and Siggi Olafsson and Caden McComas each shot 44.
Austin O’Malley paced the Highlanders with a 38. Levi Strieter shot 40, Josh Nichols 44, Adam Hanlon 47, Jax O’Roark 55 and Cameron Mays 56.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, HUNTINGTON HIGH 2: Bethany Ledford made 25 digs and 24 kills to pace the VolleyCats to a 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-10 win over the Highlanders. Carleigh Conley made 35 assists. Lexie Fannin and Karli McCarty each had 10 digs.
SOUTH POINT 3, COAL GROVE 0: The host Pointers rallied from a 19-12 first-set deficit to defeat the Hornets 25-23, 31-29, 25-19.
PORTSMOUTH 3, FAIRLAND 1: Olivia Ramey had 30 assists to lead the host Trojans to a victory over the Dragons. Sydney Tackett made 17 kills and Maddie Perry 13 for Portsmouth.
RUSSELL 3, LEWIS COUNTY 0: Sadie Hill had 17 kills and 14 assists as the Red Devils swept the Lions 25-17, 25-13, 25-11. Torie Hester made 13 assists and Jenna Finch 10.
SCHEDULE CHANGES: Friday football cancelations included Dayton Meadowdale at Rock Hill, Wahama at Southern, Coal Grove at Lucasville Valley and Greenup County at Martin County.
