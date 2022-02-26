HUNTINGTON -- When Marshall athletic director Christian Spears was introduced as the university's 22nd athletic director on Friday, he did so as part of a major shift in the leadership at the school.
As Spears thanked everyone who helped pave his way to Marshall, he also took time out to thank Marshall interim athletic director Jeff O'Malley, who took the university through its most pivotal stretch in recent memory during his eight months at the helm.
Spears said he felt well positioned for where Marshall is headed in the next few months, based on O'Malley's leadership and guidance through unsettled times.
"Jeff did an unbelievable job as our interim," Spears said. "We've seen some of the things that have happened in the time-frame that he's been our athletic director. The move to a conference is very difficult and Jeff has managed that at an extremely high level. I just so appreciate his leadership and I so look forward to working with him."
What O'Malley went through in eight months as interim, many athletic directors don't go through in their entire tenures.
It was a fact also not lost on Marshall President Brad Smith, who noted O'Malley's efforts for the crowd in attendance prior to introducing Spears on Friday.
"Jeff O'Malley has done an amazing job for two decades in our program and as our interim athletic director, he distinguished himself in ways that we could never repay," Smith said. "He has helped navigate through the pandemic, through a leadership transition at the university, helping us with conference realignment and making the move toward the Sun Belt Conference and the list goes on and on and on.
"I will tell you, Jeff, from the bottom of my heart, we are deeply grateful for who you are and how you've led."
O'Malley will continue to lead the athletic department until March 14 when Spears takes over, and Spears also noted on Friday that O'Malley will remain as the lead contact for Marshall's athletic department with university officials during the current litigation process as Marshall continues its battle in an attempt to move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference prior to the 2022-23 school year.
Spears enters into the role of athletic director at Marshall during a tumultuous time with the pending litigation between Marshall and Conference USA.
The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 16 at Cabell County Circuit Court.
As O'Malley sees that litigation process through, Spears' focus will be on the future for Marshall, which -- at some point -- features the Sun Belt Conference.
Spears said he wants to hit the ground running for the Herd, which means he'll work quickly to learn the processes and protocols at Marshall.
That also makes O'Malley, who has two decades experience at Marshall, an invaluable asset moving forward for Spears.
"He's standing on the shoulders of giants," Smith said of Spears. "Those who have preceded him and those who are in the program now have built an incredibly strong foundation. No giant stands taller than Jeff O'Malley."