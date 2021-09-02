HUNTINGTON — It has been quite some time since Navy has seen the pomp and circumstance surrounding one of its football games.
Last season, Navy played all five of its home games without fans due to COVID-19 protocols.
The last time the Middies were able to cheer on their beloved team in the stands at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium was Nov. 23, 2019.
That all changes Saturday when Navy hosts Marshall in the first game of the 2021 season at 3:30 p.m.
For many of the Navy football players, such as sophomore defensive lineman Donald Berniard Jr., it is going to be a special day as they get to experience it for the first time while strapping up for the Midshipmen.
"I can't wait for Saturday just to wear that jersey and all the fans being back," Berniard said. "That's something I'm excited for — all the traditions and seeing us getting back to Navy football, Navy traditions."
Berniard recalled how special the atmosphere was when he took his visit prior to a Navy game against Houston in 2018. He then saw games while attending the academy's prep school in 2019.
The pregame festivities are unique with a jet flyover and the marching onto the field of the Midshipmen before they take their seats in the stands to cheer on their team.
Sometimes, paratroopers even land on the surface at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, giving the pregame a patriotic stamp that gets all those backing the Middies ready to cheer on their team.
"It's just some things you won't find anywhere else when you come to Annapolis," Berniard said. "It's a different experience when you come here compared to any other college."
Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said the tradition and atmosphere are a pivotal home-field advantage for his Midshipmen.
The numbers back up Niumatalolo's claims, too.
Going into his 14th season, Navy is 53-17 at home under Niumatalolo. However, four of those losses came last season as the Midshipmen went just 1-4 in their five home contests — all without fans.
"We are a tough team to beat at home with the Mids here, a capacity stadium," Niumatalolo said. "It's a great home-field advantage for us."
The home-field advantage is one that Marshall coach Charles Huff is trying to overcome in his first game as Herd coach. It will also be Huff's first-ever Navy game to attend.
"Obviously, the tradition is phenomenal," Huff said. "It's one … of the areas you want to check off on your list of where you want to play a game or what type of environment you want to be in. This is right there at the top. I think our guys, one, should be thankful to take part in such a historical tradition at a historical stadium."
One of the biggest obstacles for Huff is not just trying to prepare the team for the Midshipmen on the field, but the raucous atmosphere that is to be expected after no Middies were able to attend in 2020.
For Huff, it is all about mindset and mental preparation for what is to come.
"The field is 100 by 53 1/3, it's still 11-on-11, we still got to execute," Huff said. "We're just doing it with 40,000 people there. If we can take that mindset, it won't matter if the Midshipmen are there … in their uniforms, the pregame ceremonies that they have which are phenomenal."
Niumatalolo stated earlier this week that feedback he's received indicated that often the impact of the pregame festivities can't be measured by the opposition until after the game is done.
"I've had several coaches that we've played against in our league that had come from Power 5 schools and I don't think they recognized what our stadium would be like at capacity," Niumatalolo said.
Coming from Alabama, Huff's stance is one of locked-in focus on the task at hand, which is playing football and blocking out the noise.
"I'm trying to get the guys to understand that all of that is great, but it still comes down to what we do every single day on our practice field," Huff said.
That football game will feature a Navy team pumped up to recreate its traditions while erasing the memories of a dismal, silent 2020 season.
"Having all the stuff back that we missed out on last year, it's just really something to look forward to," Berniard said. "It just makes me so — I just can't wait for it, honestly."