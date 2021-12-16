NEW ORLEANS — Thursday was known as a Day of Service for Marshall's football players as they got things cranked up with events surrounding the New Orleans Bowl.
When the Thundering Herd played with children from the Special Olympics of Louisiana during their punt, pass and kick competition, the service was not only of Marshall players mentoring those Louisiana-based children in football.
As Marshall defensive end Koby Cumberlander pointed out, those children also provided service to the athletes, serving as an inspiration to them and offering perspective on how blessed they are to be college athletes.
"This is the first time I've ever been a part of this type of event and it's very heartwarming to do this type of stuff because not a lot of people get the opportunity to play football," Cumberlander said. "For them to look up to us and we're out here helping them get better at football — a sport they love — it means everything."
Just as Marshall players were in awe of walking around the Superdome where some of their heroes play on Sunday, those kids from the Special Olympics of Louisiana were in awe of walking around and catching passes from the Thundering Herd players, who are in town for the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday evening.
They didn't care that the Herd players are taking on their home-state team of Louisiana; instead, they were enjoying the moment that they get with these larger-than-life characters.
Dakota Ory was eager to greet every Marshall player and guard them in one-on-one situations while Elliot Odwyer was also busy running routes against the Herd players.
All the while, those guys never lost a smile because they were simply doing what they love: playing football.
"Even if they don't know us, they look up to us as college athletes," Marshall wide receiver Talik Keaton said. "It's great to work a camp like this and just see them happy and to have fun with them and make them happy."
Marshall head coach Charles Huff said the lessons of not taking things for granted is just one of many positives that come from the bowl experience for his players.
"These kids were just like them," Marshall head coach Charles Huff. "They grew up wanting to play football, college football, or wanting to play sports. With our guys, sometimes they forget that. This is a good reminder that they've been blessed with a gift and with an opportunity. Taking advantage of it is probably more important after spending days with these kids."
Following the pass, punt and kick session in the Caesars Superdome, Marshall players went into the back of the Superdome and had lunch with the participants.
The experience not only gained Marshall a few new fans, but also some valuable perspective as they get set for Saturday's 9:15 p.m. contest against Louisiana.
"That makes you have more of a drive to keep going because, even when you don't think so, a lot of people are looking up to you as a college athlete," Keaton said.