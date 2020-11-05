HUNTINGTON — When it comes to the plan to win for Marshall head coach Doc Holliday, there are several aspects in which Holliday’s team consistently tries to out-perform the opposition.
Holliday wants offensive efficiency, a stout defense and to win the special teams battle in each game.
While offense and defense can fluctuate based on opponent, Holliday feels that his team’s advantage in special teams can be a consistent source for a winning formula.
Marshall prides itself in special teams play and, on Saturday, they are taking on a UMass team whose special teams efficiency after its week one loss ranked the Minutemen dead-last out of 115 teams in the country who have played at least one game.
“Special teams always play a critical part in any game because it changes the field position,” Holliday said. “It’ll be big in this game here as well as the rest of the year.”
In the opening loss to Georgia Southern, UMass was unable to thrive in its kickoff and punt game, which resulted in the Eagles boasting of an average starting field position at its own 44.
After taking an early lead on UMass, Georgia Southern forced a quick three-and-out that forced a punt, which was shanked so bad that punter George Georgopoulus downed his own punt at the UMass 39.
The Herd has been close to big plays on special teams in the return game throughout the year and got an extra point block against Florida Atlantic, but players feel a big game coming in the special teams department.
“We know players like (punt returner) Talik (Keaton) and such is going to make the big-time plays very soon,” Marshall defensive back Jaylon McClain-Sapp said. “Special teams is definitely the No. 1 thing we take pride in.”
Holliday said that his team has worked extensively this year to get younger players more involved in special teams, which means more technique teaching in practice.
Marshall’s daily practices start with special teams drills, which includes the entire coaching staff teaching different techniques.
“We work really hard in that area,” Holliday said. “We spend probably more time than anybody in the country on special teams and our coaches do a great job of preparing our kids.”
Holliday pointed out how intricate the details are of his special teams drills, using kickoff coverage as an example.
“A lot of people think you just go out there and run down on a kickoff, but that’s really not the case,” Holliday said. “You’ve got to coach the speed zone and the hard hat zone, when to throw by and not to overrun the ball and a lot of things young players have to learn so that when they get the opportunity to go in there and play, they understand what to do.”
Part of Marshall’s success in 2020 has been winning the field position battle, which is a major aspect of the team’s 5-0 start.
Marshall again is looking to tip the field in its favor as it looks to stay undefeated Saturday.