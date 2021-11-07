BOCA RATON, Florida — Heading into Saturday’s game, Marshall head coach Charles Huff knew there wasn’t much separating his team and Florida Atlantic.
Offensively, both teams had seen success producing points and defensively, the units were both among the league’s best as well.
One area in which the Herd felt they may have an advantage was the special teams phase, however.
And the Herd took full advantage of that during Saturday’s 28-13 win.
While the offense and defense both had their moments in Boca Raton, it was the consistency of the special teams unit that marked the difference for Marshall.
“When you buy into the process, good things happen,” Huff said. “That’s what this team is doing.”
Marshall got its strong special teams effort going literally from the start of the game as wide receiver Jayden Harrison returned the opening kickoff for a 99-yard score that set the tone early for the Herd.
Late in the second quarter, Marshall led 14-13 and was able to flip the field when punter Robert LeFevre pinned the Owls at the 10-yard line.
Marshall’s defense responded by forcing a three-and-out, which forced FAU’s Matt Hayball to punt from his end zone. Hayball’s punt was a low line drive and punt returner Willie Johnson was able to bring it back to the FAU 29, which set up Rasheen Ali’s 21-yard touchdown run two plays later.
On both returns, the Herd got exceptional blocking — the first being a crushing block by tight end Garet Morrell, which helped spring Harrison’s return and the next being good blocking by the Herd punt return unit that allowed Johnson to get to the edge and run virtually untouched.
Johnson said that attention to detail in blocking — whether returns or even on the outside as a receiver — shows the Herd’s commitment to finishing, which has been more consistent through the four-game winning streak.
“Blocking on the perimeter is major,” Johnson said.
Those were the two standout plays, but there were several others that were big in the win.
After Ali’s touchdown run, Florida Atlantic tried to get a return to gain some momentum, but the Herd’s Brandon Drayton ran the play down at the 10-yard line for a 9-yard return from the goal line, which further cemented the Herd’s standing going into the locker room.
Early in the third quarter, Marshall elected to play field position instead of go for it from the FAU 36 with the 21-13 lead. The Herd tried to get a delay of game penalty to give LeFevre more room, but it was declined by FAU.
The Herd jumped the snap — perhaps, intentionally — but that penalty was also declined.
LeFevre made the Owls pay by dropping a punt at the 3-yard line, which longsnapper Zach Appio rushed to down at the FAU 1.
“Appio goes down there and downs the ball inside the 1,” Huff said. “Nobody writes about that, but that’s a huge play because it makes them go 99 (yards). It’s going to be tough to go 99 on our defense.”
At the start of the fourth quarter, Marshall also executed a play with backup quarterback Luke Zban running up under center after a fake field goal setup, which got the Owls to jump off-sides.
Even though the drive ended with no points, it was another example of the job Jeremy Springer’s units did on Saturday.
When it came down to big plays, Marshall’s special teams was exactly that in the 28-13 win — special.