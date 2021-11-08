HUNTINGTON -- The best player on the No.1-ranked large-school team in the state likely will be considered for the Kennedy Award presented to the premier high school football player in West Virginia.
Noah Waynick, though, might be the leading contender even if he played for the worst Class A squad. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver/safety/kick returner has made the spectacular appear routine all season. His one-handed catches, impressive closing speed, willingness to block and big-play ability in all three phrases has Waynick a strong contender for the award.
"No respect being given to this man," HHS coach Billy Seals said. "He has shown up every week against all opponents."
By "shown up" Seals means "shown out." Waynick passes the eye test, then backs that with statistics. He has 32 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns, 11 punt returns for 187 yards and one TD, 2 kickoff returns for 97 yards and a score, and completed his only pass for 29 yards and a touchdown. Waynick has made 63 tackles, four for losses, intercepted two passes with one returned for a touchdown, and recovered one fumble.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for the family of Wayne football coach Tommy Harmon, whose mother died on Friday. The Pioneers (3-7) upset 7-2 Poca 26-20 at home on Friday in probably the most-emotional victory of Harmon's career.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Cabell Midland running back Mason Moran visited Eastern Kentucky. His teammate, offensive lineman Justice Hutchison, was offered by West Virginia State and fellow Knight Micahel Lunsford visited West Virginia University.
Fairland linebacker Zander Schmidt took a second visit to Ohio University. Rock Hill track and field performers Victor Day, Sam Simpson and Brayden Adams visited Transylvania University. Shady Spring basketball player Kierra Richmond signed with WVU Tech.
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary visited Marshall for the second time. Oklahoma Panhandle State offered former South Point offensive lineman Brodie Thompson of Hocking (Junior) College. Jackson linebacker Grant Mastin visited Marshall.
Ashland cross country and track runner Tre Troxler committed to Georgetown College. Rock Hill offensive lineman Andrew Medinger visited Ohio University. VMI offered South Charleston offensive lineman Xavier Bausley. Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter and Capital quarterback JacQai Long visited the University of Cincinnati.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: In a first-round playoff football game, Portsmouth scored 31 points in the first half against Zane Trace despite gaining just 87 yards. Raceland has won 15 consecutive first-round playoff football games.
Fairland set a school record for football victories, with 10, by beating Worthington Christian on Saturday. Three Lawrence County running backs -- Dylan Ferguson, Blue Fletcher and Douglas Hall -- ran for more than 100 yards last week against Magoffin County.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Cabell Midland soccer goal keeper Ellaina Hess is a college prospect, but said she likely won't play at the next level. "I definitely wanted to, but I don't think it's going to be right for me," she said. "I think club is where I need to be. I want to focus on academics more. I tend to lean into soccer more than other things. My school is going to be more important, so I want to focus on that. I can still play club and intramural."
The Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball previews are scheduled for Saturday at Rock Hill High School. Coal Grove plays Portsmouth at 5 p.m., followed by South Point vs. Chesapeake at 6 p.m., Fairland vs. Ironton at 7 p.m., and Gallia Academy vs. Rock Hill at 8 p.m.
Portsmouth won its first playoff football game since 2002. Fairview football coach Daniel Armstrong resigned. Former Huntington St. Joe soccer star Haven Lochow of Georgetown College was named to the Mid-South Conference champions of character team.
Grace Christian's girls basketball team is looking for two opponents, public or private schools. Former Cabell Midland assistant football coach T.J. Carper, head coach at Vinton County, was named the Tri-Valley Conference co-coach of the year.
Former Mingo Central baseball coach Logan Lester was hired as an assistant at Huntington High. Hurricane's sectional volleyball championship last week was the first in program history. Former Wheelersburg star Tanner Holden of Wright State is on the Lou Henson Award Watch List for the top mid-major college basketball player in the nation.