The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SPRING VALLEY — The wet grass field of the Wolves Den figured to be Spring Valley's friend, but instead the Timberwolves dug a muddy hole from which they couldn't escape.

No. 10 seed Jefferson (9-3) raced to a 28-0 lead and upset seventh-seeded Spring Valley 34-14 Saturday afternoon in a rain-drenched Class AAA high school football playoff first-round game. The Cougars advance to the quarterfinals at No. 2 Huntington (11-1) at a time and date to be determined Sunday, but Jefferson coach Craig Hunter said he favors 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Sang Stadium.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you