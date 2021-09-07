ONA -- Mason Moran is fast, but he's working hard to catch up to his sister.
Moran, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior running back at Cabell Midland High School is the brother of former Huntington St. Joe and current Gonzaga University soccer player McKenzie Moran.
"She's doing good," Mason Moran said of McKenzie.
So is Mason Moran. He has rushed for 242 yards in two games to help the Knights to a 28-19 victory over Spring Valley and a 56-0 rout of Riverside. The speedy tailback will try to come up big again at 7:30 p.m. Friday when Cabell Midland visits arch-rival Huntington High (2-0) in the Battle for the Shield.
The Knights own a 17-8 advantage in Shield games and have won eight of the last 10, not including a 2018 Highlanders' 14-7 playoff triumph, which doesn't count in the Shield series.
Moran is playing particularly well for a first-year running back on a squad with a stacked backfield that includes featured runner Jackson Fetty, Chandler Schmidt and quarterback Ryan Wolfe. Moran, whose dad Matt played football at Ball State University, said he is happy with how he's played, but not satisfied.
"I feel pretty good," Mason Moran said. "It's a hard-working group. It's brand new this year. Fetty and Chandler got some reps in the past. We're coming together and executing the way coach wants us to. Wolfe's getting reads really well and has looked really good."
Which back carries the ball depends greatly on what Wolfe sees when he runs the option. Sometimes he keeps it. Sometimes he pitches it. At other times he simply straight hands off then fakes the option. Whatever Wolfe does, Moran said he loves the offense.
The Knights don't always run, however, as evidenced by the opening play of last week's game, a 65-yard touchdown pass.
Moran said he likes how his team has performed so far, but knows a resurgent Huntington High poses a challenge. The Highlanders walloped Parkersburg 47-7, then last week rolled to a surprising 33-0 win at Hurricane.
"They're a tough team," Moran said. "We've done a lot of things right, but there are still some things we need to fix. We go over what we did wrong and what we need to fix. They're a good team. We go into every week like (the opponent) is the best team in the state."
Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons said he is pleased with Moran.
"He's done well," Salmons said. "He's a good player."
Moran played cornerback his first three seasons. He said he was ready for a change as a senior. That prompted an off-season discussion with Salmons.
"It's a new position," Moran said of running back. "I talked to coach about it and told him I wanted to run the ball. He gave me a shot and I did everything I could."
Moran still plays defense, moving over to safety.
"I still do a little bit of defense playing safety and it's fun, but it's fun getting touchdowns, too," Moran said. "They're both really fun to play. I'm just glad to be able to play as much as possible."
Moran said he hopes to join McKenzie as a college student-athlete.
"I'm looking into trying to play college football," Moran said. "I'm not sure what I'm going to do with that, yet. I'd like to play in college somehow and probably major in something in business."
For now, Moran and his teammates will look to take care of business Friday night.