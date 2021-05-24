HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s men’s soccer team isn’t the only one bringing home a national championship.
Caden Spencer, a Huntington High senior competing for Bozhi’s Gym Nest, won national titles in the floor exercise, vault and parallel bar last week in the 2021 Men’s Development Program National Gymnastics Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.
He also placed second all around and led his team to a national title.
“I just wanted to do as well as possible and eliminate mistakes,” Spencer said. “It’s been a pretty successful year, especially that competition.”
Spencer, competing at Level 10, the highest tier, finished with 154.9 points, runner-up to Lais Najjar of Lakeshore Academy of Art Gymnastics in Oak Brook, Illinois.
Najjar scored 159.0 Spencer won the floor exercise with a score of 26.5, the vault with a 29.3 and parallel bars with a 26.95.
The competition was the last for Spencer as a high school-aged student-athlete.
“Yeah, it’s a little sad,” he said. “Now, I’ll move on to something new.”
Several colleges have shown strong interest in Spencer. Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan are among the schools recruiting him.
This summer, Spencer said he likely will compete in some international competitions. He has dual United State and Bulgarian citizenships.