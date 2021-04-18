Caden Spencer, a senior at Huntington High School, won first place at a national gymnastics regional qualifier on Saturday in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.
Spencer, who trains at Bozhi’s Gym Nest, won the championship in the parallel bar, took second on the high bar, third on the vault and fifth all around in Level 10. Spencer earned the right to compete in the USA National Gymnastics Competition in May in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Isaiah Hasset, also a Bozhi’s athlete, competed at Level 8 and took first place in the parallel bar.
In Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, four Bozhi’s gymnasts turned in strong performances. Allie Call won third place in the vault and fifth all around at Level 9. Eva Reed was seventh in floor exercise and seventh all around. Both advance to the national competition in May in College Park, Georgia.
Sophie Maynard and Hailee Hall of Bozhi’s also competed at Level 9.