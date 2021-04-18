The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Caden Spencer, a senior at Huntington High School, won first place at a national gymnastics regional qualifier on Saturday in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Spencer, who trains at Bozhi’s Gym Nest, won the championship in the parallel bar, took second on the high bar, third on the vault and fifth all around in Level 10. Spencer earned the right to compete in the USA National Gymnastics Competition in May in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Isaiah Hasset, also a Bozhi’s athlete, competed at Level 8 and took first place in the parallel bar.

In Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, four Bozhi’s gymnasts turned in strong performances. Allie Call won third place in the vault and fifth all around at Level 9. Eva Reed was seventh in floor exercise and seventh all around. Both advance to the national competition in May in College Park, Georgia.

Sophie Maynard and Hailee Hall of Bozhi’s also competed at Level 9.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you