ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Freshman Jordan Spencer smacked a walk-off double to score Ally Shepherd and give Fairland (11-10) a 1-0 victory over Coal Grove (7-11) Monday in high school softball at Jim Bailey Field.
Kaylee Salyer struck out eight, walked one and allowed two hits to pick up the win. Abbie Deeds whiffed four, walked three and allowed two hits for the Hornets.
COAL GROVE 000 000 0 -- 0 2 0
FAIRLAND 000 000 1 -- 1 2 1
A. Deeds and K. Deeds; Salyer and Black.
Hitting: (CG) McComas 2B; (F) Spencer 2B.
RACELAND 8, ASHLAND 4: Makena Francis drove in three runs on two hits as the host Rams (10-13) rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Kittens (7-14). Davanna Grub picked up the win. Kali Vance hit a home run and drove in three runs. For Ashland, Jenna Delaney had three hits. Alauna Troxler, Jada Erwin, Aubrey McCreary and Addi Laine had two hits apiece.
BATH COUNTY 10, BOYD COUNTY 4: Ashtyn Barrett was 3 for 4 and scored three runs in the Wildcats' triumph over the Lions in Owingsville, Kentucky. Kirsten Vice earned the win and homered. Ashlee Rogers smacked two hits, including a home run, as Bath improved to 22-7. Taylor Hodson added two hits. Sara Bays, Makenna Mulhearn and Emily Shivel slapped two hits apiece for Boyd County (15-6)
POINT PLEASANT SWEEPS: The Big Blacks (14-10) beat Buffalo 12-5 and Poca 13-11. Tayah Fetty smashed four hits against the Bison. Kylie Price and Hayley Keefer each had three hits. Keefer hit two home runs and drove in four runs. Julie Parsons added two hits. Victoria Musser was the winning pitcher. Breigh Martin and Kimberly Dillman each had two hits for Buffalo. Against the Dots, Keffer hit two more homers and knocked in six runs. Fetty and Jaidyn Patrick each whacked three hits. Price had two hits. Krysten Stroud earned the win.
WAHAMA WINS TWO: The Falcons (21-2) won the Little Kanawha Conference tournament championship by beating Gilmer County 4-1 in the semifinals and Doddridge County 5-2 in the title game. Mikie Lieving and Lauren Noble each knocked two hits in the semifinal. Lieving fanned 11 to earn the win. In the title game, Lieving, Noble, Amber Wolfe and Kalyn Christian had two hits apiece. Lieving was the winning pitcher.
RIVER VALLEY 5, MEIGS 2: The Raiders (5-7) scored four runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Marauders (6-8) in Pomeroy, Ohio. Grace Hash whacked two hits. Brooklyn Sizemore and Riley Bradley added two hits each. Abigail Hollanbaugh was the winning pitcher. Allie Gilkey slapped two hits for Meigs.
Baseball
FAIRLAND 9, COAL GROVE 1: The Dragons broke open the game with six runs in the sixth innings. Brycen Hunt struck out 14 and allowed one hit to earn the victory. Niko Kiritsy went 2 for 3.
BOYD COUNTY 5, EAST CARTER 4: Jake Biggs slammed a two-run walk-off double to right, scoring Michael Potter and Brad Newsome to lift the Lions (16-8) over the Raiders (16-4). Luke Preston went 2 for 3. Cayden Butler recorded the win in relief.
GREEN 9, WESTERN-PIKE 2: Austin Ray drove in three runs and was the winning pitcher as the Bobcats beat the Indians in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Blake Smith knocked in two runs. Landon Lewis went 2 for 3.
FAIRVIEW 9, ELLIOTT COUNTY 2: The Eagles (14-8) scored eight runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away from the Lions in Westwood, Kentucky. Jacob Claar had two hits, homered and knocked in three runs. Cody Caldwell and Jaxon Manning each had two hits. Manning was the winning pitcher.