A big inning for the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks was the straw that broke the camel's -- or the buffaloes' -- back.
ULM scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to overcome a two-run deficit and defeat Marshall 5-3 in the final game of the weekend series, snapping the Thundering Herd's program-record 23-game win streak Saturday afternoon.
The Warhawks dropped the first two games of the series, including the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, but led for the majority of the second game after striking first for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, using an RBI single off the bat of Andie Edwards to do so.
Three Mountain State natives on Marshall's roster -- Rielly Lucas, Camryn Michallas and Abby Darnley -- each responded with RBI singles of their own in the top of the fourth inning to give the Herd a 3-1 lead that would hold until the fifth.
ULM posted four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead for good, a rally which started as a run scored when Autumn Owen was called for obstruction at home plate, a play which was upheld by review.
Edwards got her second RBI of the afternoon later in the inning, which tied the game at 3-3, and Kennedy Page slammed the door shut with a double that brought in the final two runs.
Game 1
Marshall 4, ULM 3
The Thundering Herd's premier throwing arm served as the closer in the first game of the doubleheader with the Warhawks as Sydney Nester earned her first save of the season.
Marshall struck first, as Autumn Owen sent Alex Coleman home for her 58th RBI of the season, but the Herd trailed 2-1 entering the fifth inning after a two-run home run from ULM's Kennedy Johnson in the bottom of the fourth.
Brooklyn Ulrich hit her third home run of the season over the right field wall to tie the game at 2-2 and Grace Chelemen and Bub Feringa each brought runs home in the top of the fifth to go ahead 4-2.
Nester shut down the Warhawk rally in the seventh with the potential winning run at first base. The redshirt senior forced a game-ending double play, with Camryn Michallas touching third base before firing over the final out to Rielly Lucas to seal the one-run victory.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.