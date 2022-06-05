CHARLESTON — Ethan Spolarich dangled hope like an angler might offer a fish a worm.
Hurricane’s senior right-hander walked two of the first three batters he faced Saturday, fueling George Washington’s dream of an upset in the Class AAA high school baseball state championship game at Appalachian Power Park. Then he set the hook and reeled in a dominant one-hit shutout as the Redskins won 11-0.
“I felt like I had my tempo and was breathing more than I normally do,” Spolarich said.
The West Virginia State University signee wasn’t overpowering. He struck out just two in five innings but coaxed seven ground balls and let Hurricane’s errorless defense do the work. He set down 13 batters in a row before Tyler Smith broke up the no-hitter in the fifth inning. Joseph Lively then hit into a game-ending double play to set off a celebration on the mound.
Spolarich helped himself mightily at the plate, going 2 for 2 with one run batted in and two runs scored. He said the Redskins took extra batting practice in the cage at home before Saturday’s game trying to work out bugs from a 3-2 victory over Bridgeport in the semifinals.
“We didn’t hit well (Friday) night,” Spolarich said. “We wanted to come out and hit the ball (Saturday).”
Hurricane coach Brian Sutphin said he was proud of Spolarich, who helped the Redskins to their second state title since 2018.
“He just kept coming at them,” Sutphin said. “We walked two early, but then he got settled in. I’m so proud of him. He’s a great young man and deserves everything he gets.”
CLASS A: Aaron Henry would love to have had one more pitch back. One foul ball. A fastball out of the strike zone trying to get a batter to chase. Any pitch at all.
Henry, Wahama’s starting pitcher with a Hall of Fame baseball name in reverse, hit his 110-pitch limit with two out in the top of the seventh with the White Falcons leading Charleston Catholic 5-4 in the state finals Saturday. Had Henry been at 109, he still could have faced one more batter.
Usually reliable left-hander Bryce Zuspan came in for Wahama to try to secure the final out and clinch a state championship. Instead, the Irish smacked three consecutive singles to load the bases before Zuspan hit Tyler Brown with a pitch to force in the tying run. Josef Brammer then bunted and catcher Ethan Barnytz dived and narrowly missed catching it for the third out. The ball, though, fell, and Jeffrey Reynolds raced home with what turned out to be the winning run.
Charleston Catholic coach Will Bobinger said he knew Zuspan was good, but was glad to see him take over for Henry.
“We’d faced them twice before and he came in in relief both times,” Bobinger said. “He’s a left-hander and has a nice curve ball, but he keeps the ball right where we can get it.”
Wahama had beaten Charleston Catholic, which won the state title in spite of an 18-19 record, twice in the regular season, 12-2 and 7-2.
CLASS AA: Fairmont Senior starting pitcher Samuel Viani didn’t retire a batter in the Polar Bears’ 11-6 loss to Logan in the state title game. Viani exited after facing six batters. He gave up five hits but was victimized by a pair of costly errors and another mental miscue on the infield before being relieved by his brother Dominic Vianti.
Logan won its eighth state title in 10 tries.