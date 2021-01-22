HUNTINGTON -- Major League Soccer team Sporting Kansas City selected Marshall University standout Jamil Roberts in the MLS SuperDraft on Thursday.
Roberts, 22 and a native of Langport, England, scored 14 goals and issued 19 assists with the Thundering Herd from 2017-2019. As a junior in 2019, Roberts handed out a team-record 10 assists to help Marshall to a 16-3-3 record, a Conference USA championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Roberts, a 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward, was a All-CUSA second-team selection and a United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region first-team pick. He participated in the 2020 College Invitational Combine in November after the C-USA season was postponed because of COVID-19. Roberts' coach at the Combine was Sporting Kansas City's head coach Paulo Nagamura.
Sporting Kansas City selected Roberts in the third round, 77th overall.
Another Huntington connection in the draft is Virginia Tech's Kristo Strickler, whom the Houston Dynamo selected with the third pick in the second round. Strickler is the son of former WOWK TV-13 sports anchor Chuck Strickler and his wife Jojo.
Miami selected University of Kentucky defender Aime Mabika with the 26th pick of the first round. Los Angeles chose Ohio State defender C.C. Uche with the 14th pick in the second round, 41st overall. Columbus drafted Buckeyes defender Joshua Jackson-Ketchup with the 25th selection of the second round, 52nd overall, after making a trade with Minnesota to acquire the pick. The Crew chose Clemson defender Justin Malou in the first round. Austin selected Ohio State goalkeeper Noah Lawrence with the first pick in the third round, 55th overall.
FC Cincinnati chose South Florida defender Avionne Flanagan and Dayton midfielder Jonas Fjeldberg in round one, as well Hofstra forward Matthew Vowinkel in the second round.