HUNTINGTON — Marshall University's annual spring football game won't be played at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium, but at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex next door, the university announced Thursday.
Despite the game being held at the indoor facility at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, the stadium will be open and will host concessions, music, games, inflatables and other activities on the field. Food trucks will be available to fans in the stadium's East Lot.
Admission is $5 per person and tickets can be purchased online at HerdZone.com or the day of at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium Gate A. West Lot parking is available for $20. A purchased ticket gives access to both facilities on the day of the game.
Gates open at 1:30 p.m. The parking lot will open at 10 a.m. and tailgating is permitted. RV parking will be in the Annex Lot and will be $20 per parking space used.
For those not in the indoor complex, the game may be viewed on the stadium's video boards and will be made available to suite holders and their guests. It will not be streamed online.
The game marks the end of the spring practice period for the Thundering Herd, which will have conducted 15 practices when the date arrives.
The 2022 Herd has several new faces and returners rising into new roles. With so much change, head coach Charles Huff said the focus has been on consistency throughout the first two weeks of practice.
"I think we're doing a really good job of being consistent in the controllables," he said. "Energy, effort, attitude, communication — just the things that don't take any talent."
When those things become consistent, Huff said, that's when a program starts to see the fruits of its labor in terms of culture building.
"When you get to that level where you can be consistent with the controllables," Huff said, "… I think what you stand on as a program is really starting to be infused throughout all the players."
There's one more week of spring practice, and that week will be spent further evaluating players to see where their best fit is with the team.
Before the spring game begins, Bob Bronger, a member of Marshall's Young Thundering Herd, will be the keynote speaker for the program's annual spring fountain ceremony.
The Memorial Fountain on Marshall's campus will be turned on during the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The ceremony is held each spring to celebrate the rebirth of Marshall football and to honor the Young Thundering Herd and players from the 1970s who helped rebuild the program following the Nov. 14, 1970, Southern Airways Flight 932 crash that killed all 75 people aboard, including most of the football team.