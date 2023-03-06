ONA — The number of girls basketball state titles won by schools from the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia can be counted on no hands.
Spring Mills (20-0) hopes to change that. The fifth-seeded Cardinals take on No. 4 seed Cabell Midland (19-6) in the Class AAAA quarterfinals at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“I don’t know a whole lot about them, but they haven’t lost a game, so they must be good,” Knights coach Randy Templeton said of Spring Mills. “I know they like to press. Nobody has really pressed us successfully this year.”
Senior Jayda Allie and junior Josie Graves have seen to that. Those press-busting guards have been difficult for foes to handle. Allie averages 16.2 points, 5.7 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. Graves pulls down nine rebounds a contest. Combining with senior center Jazmyn Wheeler, who averages 14 points and 10 rebounds a game, and 11-point-per-outing scorer Sophi Aldridge, Allie and Graves are formidable.
The Cardinals average an astounding 19.8 steals per game. Spring Mills features productive balance. Kilah Dandridge, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, averages 15.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 steals. Sophomore Olivia Bolduc scores 13.9 points and makes 3.9 steals a game. Freshman Regan Edsell contributes 10.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.4 steals per game. Junior Corin Edsell chips in 10.9 points a game.
Spring Mills, though, has posted those gaudy statistics against a suspect schedule. Just four of the Cardinals’ opponents — Bridgeport, Petersburg, Washington and Mercerburg (Pennsylvania) Academy — have winning records. Cabell Midland has played a rugged slate that included state tournament teams Spring Valley, Woodrow Wilson, Wheeling Park, Morgantown and Ashland (Kentucky), as well as two-time defending state champion Huntington High, strong Ohio squad Dublin Coffman, an 18-7 Newtown (Maryland) and a 14-8 Potomac (Virginia). The Knights also scrimmaged Ohio Final Four team Fairland (27-0).
Templeton said he’s pleased with how his team has overcome injuries and developed depth. He mentioned Jordan Taylor, Taylor Parsons, Katelyn Cremeans, Faith Thompson, Rebecca Conrad and Sophie Kelly, among others, as players who have stepped up.
“Conrad and Kelly are two freshmen who have come up big for us,” Templeton said. “Jordan Taylor probably is our most-improved player. I’m very pleased with our bench.”
The winner of the Knights/Cardinals showdown advances to the semifinals against the victor from No. 1 Wheeling Park (23-2) and No. 8 Washington (12-11) at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
