HUNTINGTON -- The weather doesn't say baseball, softball or track & field, but but Ohio high schools begin practice in all those sports Monday.
Few teams will have full rosters at the outset, as most schools remain in winter sports seasons. Many student-athletes, however, will don the spikes of spring in anticipation of competing for a state title.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association set dates and sites for those championships:
- Baseball's state tournament is scheduled for June 10-12 at Canal Park in Akron.
- Softball's state tournament is set for June 3-5 at Firestone stadium in Akron.
- Boys tennis, which begins practice March 8, will play its finals May 28-29 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.
- Track & field will conduct its state meet June 4-5 at three high schools in central Ohio. The Division I, large school, meet will take place at Hilliard Darby High. Division II will compete at Pickerington North High School. Division III will hold its championships at Westerville North High.