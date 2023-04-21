The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Saturday afternoon might feel a little bit like fall in Huntington. 

As the Marshall football team wraps up the spring practice period, the Thundering Herd will hold its annual Green and White scrimmage in front of fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, hoping they are playing just late enough in the day to avoid rain showers that are expected to pass through the area beforehand. 

