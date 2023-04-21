HUNTINGTON — Saturday afternoon might feel a little bit like fall in Huntington.
As the Marshall football team wraps up the spring practice period, the Thundering Herd will hold its annual Green and White scrimmage in front of fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, hoping they are playing just late enough in the day to avoid rain showers that are expected to pass through the area beforehand.
While it's named the Green-White game, Marshall will split into two teams with one wearing green and the other black, after the white jerseys worn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl were given to the players.
In 2022, it was a similar scenario for the Herd, which dressed in black and white jerseys in the spring game after wearing the green ones in the New Orleans Bowl.
"Yes, it's the Green and White game, but we'll be wearing black and whatever jerseys we have left," Huff said. "I know it's become a little bit of, 'Why do they wear black?,' but that's why."
Some of the leaders on the Green team include quarterback Cam Fancher, wide receiver Caleb McMillan, offensive lineman Trent Holler and defensive back Jadarius Green-McKnight. Fans will also get their first look at newcomers such as linebacker Tah Mac Bright and offensive tackle Lloyd Willis.
Standouts for the Black team include running back Rasheen Ali, center Logan Osburn, defensive end Owen Porter, linebacker Eli Neal, cornerback Micah Abraham and newcomers J.J. Roberts (safety) and linebacker Kesean Brown.
The game will feature 12-minute quarters with a running clock. The last two minutes of the second quarter and fourth quarter will operate like a normal game in a two-minute situation. There will be a 20-minute halftime intermission.
"We'll play a full game. It will give us an opportunity to go through our pregame routine and our sideline operation," Huff said, adding that fans can expect to see the entire roster take reps. "Everybody plays because I don't think you can truly evaluate the overall progress unless you are consistently playing guys."
The Joan C. Edwards West Lot opens at 10 a.m. for tailgating. The HerdZone store located at the stadium will open at the same time. The annual spring fountain ceremony is scheduled to be held at noon on the Memorial Student Center Plaza.
Gates A and B will be used for entry to the game. Those gates will open to the public at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and are all general admission. Parking passes in the West Lot for Saturday are $20 and can be purchased online.
The football spring game will cap a busy day in Marshall athletics, with both the softball and baseball teams scheduled to compete against conference opponents James Madison and Georgia Southern, respectively, at 1 p.m.
"I think our administration has done a really good job of making this a full weekend," Huff said, encouraging fans to support other programs in addition to his. "One of the goals when I first got here was to make the spring game weekend the biggest weekend of the year because it's kind of the kickoff to the football season, and I think we've done that."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.