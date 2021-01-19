The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Tire tracks as much as 4 inches deep were left in the grassy areas of the baseball field at Spring Valley High School.

HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley High School athletic officials said Tuesday that two adults have confessed to vandalizing the Timberwolves' baseball field last week, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

"We won't release their names until the (criminal) charges go through," Spring Valley Athletic Director Tim George said. "They've confessed and we'll make a statement later in the week."

Multiple 4-inch-deep tire tracks were left in the field last week, causing financial and logistical uncertainty for the baseball program and an athletic department already strapped for cash because of a loss of ticket sales and fundraisers prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

George said the program lost more than $5,000 just from the cancellation of spring sports in 2020. He also said an assessment will be made whether the field will be playable by the start of baseball practice on March 15 or the season on April 12.

"We'll have to see if we can reseed it or we need sod or if we can even practice or play on it," George said.

The damage was done after part of the fence around the field was taken down to accommodate the construction of a clubhouse.

"We were in the process of building a locker room clubhouse for our kids that is needed," baseball coach Austin Pratt said. "That's why the fence was down. We had to pour the concrete in, and that's how the people entered the field.

Pratt said the field's recently repaired sprinkler system also was damaged.

