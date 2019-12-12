HUNTINGTON — Following in the footsteps of his father and honoring the verbal commitment he made in November, Ty Baumgardner signed his letter of intent with West Virginia State University baseball on Wednesday.
The Spring Valley junior, who was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Class of 2020 by Professional Baseball Report, committed to the school where he plans on majoring in sports sciences with the aim of becoming a physical therapist.
That is, of course, unless he continues his baseball career beyond the college level.
“I liked the coaches a lot,” Baumgardner said of why he chose the Yellow Jackets. “They showed a lot of interest in me early on.
“Plus, I know about three kids up there from travel ball and a lot of guys here that played football went there.”
One reason Baumgardner may be so sought after is the familiarity with the bloodline. Ty’s father, Chad, was a pitcher for WVSU after his high school career with the Huntington Pony Express.
Chad Baumgardner played for the Yellow Jackets when its current head coach, Sean Loyd, was an assistant there.
On the other hand, Ty Baumgardner has made quite a name for himself on the diamond.
In his junior season, the younger Baumgardner hit .374 in 102 plate appearances for the Timberwolves. He hit five doubles, three triples, batted in 22 runs and stole nine bases. That performance landed him on the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference 2nd team.
Baumgardner posted a 4.08 earned run average on the mound this past season going 1-1 and striking out 11. He is looking toward bigger goals in the 2020 baseball season.
“This year I’d like to make first team (all-conference),” Baumgardner said. “I’d like to beat Hurricane and get out of sectionals.”
With baseball being the only sport he will participate in until the end of the school year, Baumgardner has begun focusing on his upcoming season already. This week began workouts with the team hitting in the batting cage.
“I really look forward to him having a big year for us,” Spring Valley head coach Austin Pratt said. “I look forward to seeing him at WVSU, too.”