SPRING VALLEY — The first day of spring aptly belonged to Spring Valley.
The host Timberwolves (3-0) defeated Huntington High 8-0 Monday in high school softball to improve to 2-0 in sectional play.
Both teams loaded the bases in the first inning. The Highlanders (1-3) came away empty. Spring Valley plated three runs, one on Kate Spry’s single to score Sydney Turner, and two when Brenna Reedy singled in Spry and Brooklyn Osburn.
That was indicative of the game. Spring Valley took advantage of opportunities better than Huntington High.
“We’ve been struggling hitting lately, so it was good to see us put the bat on the ball,” said Timberwolves coach Mick Osburn, whose squad opened the season with 3-1 victories over Herbert Hoover and Cabell Midland.
In the second inning, McKenzie Dishman singled in Kennedy Davis, then scored on Brooklyn Osburn’s double. An inning later, Madison Pitts doubled home Anessa Robson to make it 6-0. In the fourth, Raelyn Adkins singled to the gap in right-center to drive in Osburn and Spry.
Pitts struck out 10, walked one and allowed three hits. She said she was pleased “for the most part” with her performance and that she “needed a few batters” to find a feel for the plate.
“Her changeup was better today,” catcher Chloe Townsend said of what was working for Pitts.
Coach Osburn said he was happy with his pitcher.
“She’s been very strong starting the season,” he said. “That’s what you expect from one of the best pitchers in the state.”
Brooklyn Osburn said the Timberwolves weren’t about to take the Highlanders lightly.
“They have gotten better,” she said.
Jayla Bias-Smith reached base twice, with a double and a walk, for Huntington High, which returns to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday when it plays host to Parkersburg South.
Spring Valley plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at South Charleston.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 000 00 — 0 3 1
SPRING VALLEY 321 2x — 8 8 0
Johnson, Baker (3) and Langdon; Pitts and Townsend.
Hitting: (HH) Bias-Smith 2B; (SV) Osburn 2B, Reedy 2 RBI, Adkins 2 RBI, Pitts 2B.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
