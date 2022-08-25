SPRING VALLEY -- Spring Valley linebacker Cody Shy isn't approaching Friday's game with Huntington High with an attitude of revenge. Instead, it's more an attitude of respect.
The Timberwolves entertain the Highlanders at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wolves Den in the season opener for both teams.
Two of the stronger Class AAA teams in the state, Spring Valley and Huntington High feature little animosity in their desire to win. Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess even included Highlanders coach Billy Seals and defensive coordinator Ray Brooks to be on his staff for the North-South Classic last summer.
"That's a tough first game," Shy said of opening with the defending Mountain State Athletic Conference champion and state runner-up. "They're very good."
Shy said last season's 9-6 loss to the Highlanders at Bob Sang Stadium was fun to play in, but tough to handle. The 6-foot, 230-pound senior made 118 tackles in 2021 and said he knows he'll have to play well against Huntington High's fast offense.
The Timberwolves' best plan of attack might be to keep the ball out of Huntington High's playmakers' hands by utilizing their offense. That starts with all-MSAC senior quarterback Dalton Fouch, who threw for 2,255 yards and 23 touchdowns last year.
Fouch, who said he expects his offense to be a mix of the pass and the run, is optimistic about Spring Valley's chances to compete for a state title.
"When everybody gets comfortable together, we're going to be a really good team," Fouch said.
Whether that comfort level can be achieved by Friday night is to be seen. Shy said he thinks some less-heralded players will come up big.
"We have a lot of good players," Shy said. "We have some guys people don't really know. They’re going to be good.”
Where the Timberwolves have an advantage that might help them with ball control is on the line. Nearly all starters return on both sides of the ball, where Huntington High lost four starters on its offensive front.
"We have a lot of experience there," Shy said.
Spring Valley is seeking its 15th consecutive playoff berth.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
