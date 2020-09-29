HUNTINGTON — A pair of familiar names are atop the Class AAA football ratings, which were released by the WVSSAC on Tuesday afternoon.
Spring Valley is the top team in Class AAA while Cabell Midland is at No. 2. Both teams sit at 2-0 overall.
No. 3 is Hurricane, which has one game under its belt — a season-opening win over Huntington.
While Spring Valley’s game with Huntington was a casualty of Wayne County schools being orange this week, Cabell Midland finally gets back on the field for its next contest on Friday — a battle of two of the state’s top rushing teams — when it travels to take on Class AA Poca and Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne.
The Dots are currently No. 8 in Class AA, but earned a 34-6 win in their lone contest of the season.
The top five in Class AA includes Bluefield, Oak Glen, Frankfort, Lewis County plus Chapmanville and Liberty-Raleigh, which are tied for fifth.
On Tuesday, it was announced that Chapmanville’s contest at Summers County for this week was canceled due to a player’s exposure to an active COVID-19 positive case.
Point Pleasant is also in the mix at No. 13 with a 1-1 overall record.
In Class A, Tug Valley is tied for No. 3 based on its lone victory of the current 2020 season. Buffalo, who has also just played one game, is No. 8 in the Class A ratings while Tolsia is No. 11 at 2-1 overall on the year.