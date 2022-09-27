The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220917 sv football 18.jpg
Spring Valley’s Bruin Booth rushes up the field as the Timberwolves take on Hurricane during a high school football game on Friday at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley has positioned itself in the coveted No. 2 spot in Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football playoff ratings.

The top two teams at the end of the regular season are home for as long as they are in the playoffs until the state championship game in Wheeling. The top 16 in each class at regular season’s end qualify for the postseason, with the top eight receiving home games in the first round.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

