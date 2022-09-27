HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley has positioned itself in the coveted No. 2 spot in Class AAA in the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football playoff ratings.
The top two teams at the end of the regular season are home for as long as they are in the playoffs until the state championship game in Wheeling. The top 16 in each class at regular season’s end qualify for the postseason, with the top eight receiving home games in the first round.
The Timberwolves (4-0, 13.00 rating) are behind Parkersburg South (5-0, 13.8). Hurricane (4-1, 10.6) is fifth. Huntington High (3-1, 10.0) is tied with Morgantown (3-1, 10.0) for sixth. Cabell Midland (3-1, 9.75) sits ninth. Defending state champion Martinsburg (4-1, 12.2) is third, Musselman (4-1, 11.8) fourth and Bridgeport (4-1, 9.8) eighth.
Woodrow Wilson (4-1, 9.4) is 10th, followed in the top 16 by Princeton (3-1, 9.0), George Washington (3-2, 8.2), Jefferson (3-2, 8.2), Hedgesville (3-2, 7.8), University (3-2, 7.6) and, tied for 16th, Wheeling Park (3-2, 7.4) and Oak Hill (3-2, 7.4). Lincoln County (0-5, 0.0) is tied for 29th.
In Class AA, Winfield (4-1, 9.0) is fifth. Point Pleasant (3-2, 6.2) is tied with East Fairmont (3-2, 6.2) for 12th. North Marion (5-0, 11.4) is No.1, followed in the top eight by Scott (5-0, 10.8), Independence (5-0, 10.6), Frankfort (5-0, 10.4), Roane County (5-0, 10.2), Winfield, Clay County (4-1, 8.0) and Keyser (3-1, 8.0).
Logan (4-1, 7.8) is No. 9. Nicholas County (3-1, 7.5), defending state champ Fairmont Senior (3-2, 6.8), East Fairmont (3-2, 6.2), Point Pleasant, Chapmanville (3-2, 6.0), Philip Barbour (3-2, 5.8) and Weir (3-2, 5.4) round out the rest of the top 16. Wayne (2-3, 3.4) is 25th.
In Class A, Wahama (5-0, 7.8) is tied with Petersburg (5-0, 7.8) for third. Williamstown (4-0, 9.75) and Wheeling Central (4-0, 9.25) are first and second, respectively. Tucker County (4-0, 7.75) is fifth, Greenbrier West (5-0, 7.4) and Van (5-0, 7.5) are tied for sixth and Doddridge County (4-0, 7.25) is eighth.
Cameron (5-0, 7.2) and Man (4-1, 7.2) are tied for ninth. James Monroe 4-0, 7.0) is 11th, followed in the top 16 by Tug Valley (4-1, 6.8), Wirt County 4-0, 6.75), Montcalm (4-0, 6.5), Clay-Battelle (3-1, 6.0) and Valley-Wetzel (4-1, 5.6) and Midland Trail (4-1, 5.6). Buffalo (1-3, 1.75) is 30th. Tolsia (0-4, 0.0) is tied for 37th.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
