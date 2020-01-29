SPRING VALLEY — C.J. Meredith scored 23 points to lead Spring Valley (7-6) to a 47-46 victory over Ripley (7-6) Tuesday night in boys high school basketball.
Corbin Page converted a 3-point play to give the Timberwolves a 47-44 lead. Ripley pulled within 47-46 with a pair of free throws with 27 seconds to play, but neither team scored after that.
Meredith scored 14 points in the first half to help Spring Valley to a 25-17 lead. The Vikings inched within 37-30 by the end of the third quarter, then made a late run tie it at 44-44 with 1:54 remaining.
Ty Johnson scored 20 points and Tobias Scholl 15 for Ripley.
RIPLEY 7 10 13 16 — 46: Johnson 20, Robertson 2, Scholl 15, Casto 9.
SPRING VALLEY 7 18 12 10 — 47: Maynard 2, Booth 7, Meredith 23, Page 9, Caldwell 2, Livingston 4.
GALLIA ACADEMY 55, FAIRLAND 47: The Blue Deils outscored the Dragons 18-5 in the fourth quarter to upset the no. 6 team in Ohio Division III in Centenary, Ohio.
Fairland led 31-26 at halftime and 42-37 after three quarters, but couldn’t hold on and fell into a first-place tie with Chesapeake for the Ohio Valley Conference lead. The Dragons and Panthers play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Chesapeake.
Damron Cremeans scored 12 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter for Gallia Academy (6-9, 3-6). Logan Blouir scored 12 of his 18 in the second half.
Jacob Polcyn led Fairland (16-2, 10-1) with 18 points. Clayton Thomas scored 13 and Aiden Porter 12.
FAIRLAND 15 16 11 5 — 47: Polcyn 18, Porter 12, Thomas 13, Williams 2.
GALLIA ACADEMY 13 11 11 18 — 55: Davis 3, Thomas 5, Bouir 18, Cox 2, Clary 8, Wilcoxon 4, Cremeans 15.
COVENANT 55, BELPRE CHRISTIAN 44: Josh Roten scored 13 points and snared 12 rebounds to help the Eagles defeat the Patriots in Belpre, Ohio.
Mackey Herbert and Gabe Roberts each scored 15 points for Covenant (9-9), which plays at Calvary Baptist at 7;30 p.m. Friday. Eli Fullerton led Belpre Christian (8-3) with 18 points. Ashton Yeater scored 13.
COVENANT 12 21 15 7 — 55: Beilstein 8, J. Roten 13, S. Roten 2, Farley 2, Herbert 15, Roberts 15.
BELPRE CHRISTIAN 13 5 12 14 — 44: Yeater 13, Roberts 2, E. Fullerton 18, Wanstreet 2, L. Fullerton 8, Delay 1.
GREENUP COUNTY 79, BATH COUNTY 63: All five Musketeers’ starters reached double figures in scoring in a win over the Wildcats.
Zane Carter scored 18 points and snared 10 rebounds. Rodrell Dryden scored 15 points. Brady Nelson scored 13 points and issued 11 assists. Griff Keeton scored 21 points.
POCA 55, LINCOLN COUNTY 29: Noah Rittinger scored 20 points to lead the Dots (13-2) past the Panthers (10-5) in Hamlin, West Virginia.
Will Carpenter paced Lincoln County with 10 points. The Panthers played their first game without point guard Jayce tully, who averaged 18 points per game before breaking his arm in a game last week.
POCA 16 12 8 19 — 55: Rittinger 20, T. Payne 6, McKneely 6, Toney 8, Barr 4, Tilson 3, Vance 8.
LINCOLN COUNTY 6 6 11 6 — 29: Carpenter 10, Blankenship 7, Phillips 8, Hunting 2, Koontz 2.
LOGAN 50, MINGO CENTRAL 48: David Early broke the school record of 1,929 points set by Paul Williamson as the Wildcats nipped the Miners.
Early,who scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds, made the winning layup with 2 seconds left. Colton Blankenship’s 80-foot shot at the buzzer rimmed out.
Mitchell Haynor scored 12 points for Logan (11-3). Noah Cook grabbed 11 rebounds. Devin Hatfield scored 19 points and Drew Hatfield 14 for Mingo Central (9-5).
MINGO CENTRAL 10 10 15 13 — 48: Jackson 6, Dr. Hatfield 14, Blankenship 2, May 7, De. Hatfield 19.
LOGAN 13 12 8 17 — 50: Early 19, Haynor 12, Cook 5, Williamson 8, Slack 2, Glick 2, Hensley 2.
Girls
WOODROW WILSON 82, HUNTINGTON HIGH 51: Five Flying Eagles scored in double figures in a home victory over the Highlanders.
Victoria Staunton scored 17 points to lead Woodrow Wilson (11-2). Elizabeth Cadle scored 13, as did Chloe Frantz. Olivia Ziolkowski and Sierra Conley chipped in 11 each.
Alezha Turner, Madison Slash and Ravyn Goodson scored 11 apiece for the Highlanders (9-5).
HUNTINGTON 9 14 14 13 — 51: Swann 9, Wooding 1, Jackson 9, Alezha Turner 11, Madison Slash 11, Ravyn Goodson 11.
WOODROW WILSON 17 21 24 18 — 82: Elizabeth Cadle 13, Victoria Staten 17, Chloe Frantz 13, Fenton 5, Olivia Ziolawill 11, Law 2, Sierra Conley 11, Thompson 5, Staples 3.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 72, ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 44: Three Soldiers turned in double-doubles in their 14th victory in 17 games in a triumph over the Eagles in Huntington.
Samantha Wells scored 21 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. Emily Hutchinson scored 20 points and snatched 12 rebounds. Karli McCloud scored 10 points and retrieved 12 rebounds. Hadyn Bailey chipped in 16 points.
Hutchinson was honored before the game for scoring her 1,000th career point last week vs. Lebanon Christian.
Grace Frame led Elk Valley Christian (11-6) with 25 points.
ELK VALLEY CHRISTIAN 12 15 10 7 — 44: Frame 25, Newhouse 4, Lemon 3, Swor 6, Legg 3, Synor 3.
GRACE CHRISTIAN 20 21 16 15 — 72: Wells 21, Hutchinson 20, McCloud 10, Bailey 16, Cicenas 3, Pyle 2.
Monday
Boys
OVC 66, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 46: Mark Oliver scored 29 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Ohio Valley Christian (8-12) over the Tartans (0-17) in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Connor Walter scored 12 points and snagged 11 rebounds for the Defenders. Bradley Haley scored 10. Austin Smith led Sciotoville East with 10 points.
Girls
IRONTON ST. JOE 77, OVC 7: Ohio Valley Christian (1-12) scored the game’s first two points, then the Flyers (9-9) scored the next 33 on their way to a rout in Gallipolis.
Emma Whaley paced Ironton St. Joe with 24 points. Bella Whaley scored 16 points and Gracie Damron 13. Lauren Ragan led the Defenders with four points.
RIVER VALLEY 55, MEIGS 45: The Raiders (10-8 overall, 4-5 Tri-Valley Conference) celebrated Senior Night with a triumph over the Marauders (4-15, 2-9) in Bidwell, Ohio.
Hannah Jacks turned in a double-double of 19 points and 14 rebounds for River Valley.
Payton Crabtree scored a game-high 20 points and Lauren Twyman chipped in 12. Mallory Hawley led Meigs with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
WINFIELD 80, POINT PLEASANT 31: The Generals hit 13 3-pointers as they cruised to a home victory over the Big Blacks.
Z.Z. Russell finished with 27 points for Winfield (14-1). Mara McGrew scored 15 points, Emily Hudson 12 and Lauren Hudson 10. Brooke Warner scored 14 points to lead Point Pleasant (2-12).
HERBERT HOOVER 40, BUFFALO 29: Allison Dunbar led all scorers with 26 points as the Huskies (11-5) left Buffalo with their fourth straight win. Abby Darnley had 10 points to pace the Bison (8-6).