HUNTINGTON — The George Washington girls basketball team hit a dozen 3-point shots but it wasn’t enough to complete a comeback against Spring Valley as the Timberwolves used a much more balanced offensive approach to grab a 58-47 win Wednesday evening.
GW's perimeter shooting was overshadowed by a costly 15 turnovers, which the Timberwolves turned quickly into offense.
“Our turnovers tremendously helped them, and that is self-inflicted, but also that Spring Valley was able to take those turnovers and turn them into points,” Patriots head coach Jamie LaMaster said.
Alaira Evans was the star of the opening quarter, helping the Patriots to an early lead with her perimeter shooting. The sophomore landed a trio of shots from downtown and finished the quarter with 11 points.
She knocked down another in the second frame, wrapping up the first half with 14 points, and Finley Lohan added a pair from deep to help build a double-digit lead with four minutes to go until halftime. Evans finished with a team-high 17 points.
Free-throw shooting made a difference as Spring Valley chipped away at its deficit, making 7 of 11 attempts in the first half and ended it by scoring the last 10, six of which came from Holley Riggs, to take its first lead of the evening at 30-27.
The Patriots turned it over nine times to Spring Valley’s four in the first half and attempted just two free throws, making one.
In the second half, George Washington continued to rely on its perimeter shooting to keep up with Spring Valley, but when it wasn’t hitting, it was hurting them. Lohan and Kierstyn Fore each hit one in the opening minute of the third quarter but the team scoreless for the next six minutes as the home team stretched its lead to 11 points.
“Tonight was basically let’s see if we can get through the press, open up the floor and see if we can get open shots and take one, and that’s what we rode tonight," LaMaster said. "It’s honestly one of the better games we’ve played against a quality opponent.”
George Washington only managed one other field goal in the period, Fore’s rebound and put-back in the final seconds. In the meantime, Spring Valley took its opportunities from deep when they presented themselves but made their bread and butter by driving to the basket and spreading the ball around.
A half-dozen Spring Valley players found themselves in the scoring column, led by freshman Dria Parker’s 17 points. Haleigh Crum and Holley Riggs added 11 points.
SV 9 21 14 13 — 58: R. Spry 3, Riggs 11, Crum 11, Bailey 5, Parker 17, Daniels 8.
GW 16 11 8 12 — 47: Fore 11, Lohan 10, Smith 9, Evans 17.