SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley two-way standout Bruin Booth had seen the offense propel the Timberwolves to a pair of close victories in the opening weeks of the season.
On Friday night against Hurricane, Booth decided to give the defense the chance to clinch a win.
Booth secured an interception inside the Timberwolves’ 20-yard line with 1:24 left and capped it with a 16-yard rush for a game-sealing first down as Spring Valley earned a 31-28 win over Hurricane at the Wolves Den.
“It felt great — so good, oh goodness,” Booth said. “I was looking at the two backs and one came out that was my guy, but I saw (Hurricane’s) Mondrell Dean come out of the backfield — great player. I saw him come straight down the field and no one was there. I knew the ball was going there, so I just jumped it and happened to be there.”
Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess praised the instinctual play by Booth, who had been stopped inches short with 4:03 left on a fourth-and-2 play that gave the Redskins possession with a chance to take the lead.
For Dingess and the Timberwolves, it was the third game to open the season in which they were pushed to the wire — an aspect Dingess thought was crucial in this one.
Coming in, Hurricane had seen three opponents and outscored them 156-28.
“We’ve been there before, and our kids were very calm,” Dingess said. “There wasn’t any panic when we didn’t get the fourth down. We just said it was time for the defense to step up.”
On Hurricane’s final possession, the Redskins quickly moved inside Spring Valley’s 20-yard line, but a false start and a subsequent bad snap past quarterback Noah Vellaithambi forced a third-and-long, which forced the Redskins out of field goal range and led to Booth’s interception.
“We hadn’t been put in that situation at all,” Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said. “I told our kids, ‘You’re going to face adversity at some point this year. You’ve got to respond.’ We actually did a good job on the last drive of stopping them, but we didn’t finish offensively.”
Given the way the game started, the fact that a defensive play decided things was ironic.
Hurricane (3-1) scored on a 72-yard pass from Vellaithambi to Tyshawn Dues on the second play from scrimmage, but that score was quickly answered by a 95-yard kickoff return by Jalyn Abercrombie.
After the missed PAT left Hurricane with a slim advantage, the Redskins quickly tacked on more points when Jeremiah Riffle raced 50 yards for a score to make it 14-6 just 69 seconds into the game.
Spring Valley (3-0) returned to its power form on its next possession, however, when Booth capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive with a 2-yard plunge. The missed 2-point conversion left the score 14-12.
Hurricane took a two-score lead after turning a Spring Valley fumble into a 13-yard scoring run by Elijah Rivera, but the Timberwolves cut it to 21-19 at the half after Kyndon Keesee climbed the ladder for a catch near midfield, then raced to the end zone for a 72-yard score.
At halftime, Dingess told his team to tighten up, both in formation and in mental focus.
The Timberwolves took the opening drive of the second half 70 yards, with Cody Shy’s 4-yard run giving Spring Valley its first lead of the game at 25-21.
Riffle, who finished with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, added his final score on a 49-yard run up the gut with 3:50 left in the third.
Shy then gave the Timberwolves the lead for good with 10:49 left when he scored on a 2-yard run that capped another 9-play, 75-yard drive.
The long drives not only wore on the Redskins, but also took away the offensive momentum, according to Mays.
“Spring Valley does a good job of slowing down the game,” Mays said. “We start off and boom, 30 seconds score, boom, 30 seconds score. When they take that game and slow it down, it takes your rhythm away.”
Spring Valley outgained Hurricane 403-376.
HURRICANE 14 7 7 0 — 28
SPRING VALLEY 12 7 6 6 — 31
H — Tyshawn Dues 72 pass from Noah Vellaithambi (Caleb Johnson kick)
SV — Jalyn Abercrombie 95 kickoff return (kick blocked)
H — Jeremiah Riffle 50 run (Johnson kick)
SV — Bruin Booth 2 run (run failed)
H — Elijah Rivera 13 run (Johnson kick)
SV — Kyndon Keesee 72 pass from Dalton Fouch (Landon Mosser kick)
SV — Cody Shy 4 run (run failed)
H — Riffle 49 run (Johnson kick)
SV — Shy 2 run (kick missed)
Team stats
H SV
Total yards 52-376 53-403
First downs 12 20
Rushes-Yards 30-217 44-264
Comp-Att-Int 12-22-2 5-9-0
Passing Yards 159 139
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 8-68 5-35
Individual stats
RUSHING: Hurricane — Riffle 21-189, 2 TDs; Dean 5-32; Rivera 1-13, TD; Team 1-(-7); Vellaithambi 2-(-10). Spring Valley — Booth 13-77, TD; Shy 16-71, 2 TDs; Fouch 9-65; Perry 6-51.
PASSING: Hurricane — Noah Vellaithambi 12 of 22, 159 yards, TD, 2 INTs. Spring Valley — Dalton Fouch 5 of 9, 139 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: Hurricane — Dues 3-80, TD; Murrell 2-39; Montgomery 5-31; Dean 1-8; Riffle 1-1. Spring Valley — Keesee 2-77, TD; Adkins 3-42; Lewis 1-20.