SPRING VALLEY -- Spring Valley's euphoria after beating Martinsburg Friday lasted just long enough for the Timberwolves to get to the film room to watch next opponent Hurricane.
The No. 7 Timberwolves (7-2) play host to the No. 11 Redskins (6-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a Class AAA showdown with playoff seeding implications. Spring Valley is trying to secure homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs and the Redskins are trying to climb to eighth to secure a first-round home game. The top 16 qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight earning home games in the opening round.
"It's a big game for us," Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said. "Hurricane's a good football team. We're playing for home field. We got back to work on Monday to get ready for them."
Spring Valley knocked off top-ranked Martinsburg (9-1) for the second consecutive season, rallying from a 28-21 deficit to win 35-30. Ty Bartrum caught four touchdown passes, ran for a TD and intercepted two passes. Dalton Fouch completed 16 of 28 passes for 323 yards and four scores.
Fouch has thrown for 1,691 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Bartrum has 36 catches for 716 yards and 14 touchdowns. Corbin Page (22 receptions, 376 yards, three TDs) and Ben Turner (20 catches, 372 yards and three touchdowns) make the Timberwolves the rare team that can at least match Hurricanes' air power.
"Fouch played a great game," Dingess said of his quarterback's performance vs. Martinsburg. "The offensive line stepped up and did a great job pass blocking. The defense when we needed it was really strong. We played well on special teams."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
