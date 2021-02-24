HUNTINGTON — As with most COVID-19 and weather-related issues high school sports teams have faced, some West Virginia squads are taking a wait-and-see attitude to scheduling.
Spring Valley High School’s girls basketball team will alter its schedule to meet the minimum 14 preseason practices required by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
“I know our girls basketball team will have to miss three games,” Spring Valley athletic director Tim George said. “Everyone else should be OK. ... as long as we don’t miss any more time.”
After Gov. Jim Justice delayed the start of winter sports from December to March 3, most programs expected to begin as soon as possible and play as many as the 18 games allowed. Last week’s ice storm, however, kept teams out of the gyms, off wrestling mats and out of swimming pools, further jeopardizing the start of the season.
Cabell Midland’s girls basketball team, expected to compete for a state title, is ready to get started March 9 against Capital when they tip off at 5:30 p.m. for a girls-boys doubleheader.
“Finally, we are back and looking great,” said Knights standout Kaedlee Potter. March 9, we are ready for you.”
Huntington High athletic director Bruce Senior said his teams will take a wait-and-see approach.
“Not sure, yet,” Senior said of whether schedules will be altered.