Spring Valley's Hallie Bailey, center, makes a pass to a teammate as the Timberwolves take on Ironton during a girls basketball game in the Ironton Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Ironton High School.
IRONTON — The points came fast and often for Spring Valley.
The Timberwolves scored the first 21 points of the game before Ironton’s Teegan Carpenter made two free throws to end the dreadful start to the opening contest in the 2022 Ironton Classic at The Conley Center.
Spring Valley kept finding the mark and its pressure defense took its toll and the Timberwolves finished with the win, 62-31, Wednesday afternoon.
“Pretty good start for us,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. “We didn’t hit some shots, but it didn’t matter. The plan is to get out and apply pressure before they get started. Defense turns into offense.”
“We knew it would be an uphill battle,” Ironton coach Jeremy Williams said. “Got behind and it snowballs fast.”
Allie Daniels led the Timberwolves with 21 points and 16 rebounds. She was voted game MVP. Dria Parker added 13 points and Brooklyn Ellis 12 for Spring Valley.
On Saturday, Daniels grabbed 17 rebounds, but totaled just four points in a 49-34 win at Hurricane.
“Allie did it all today,” Miller said. “At Hurricane she was not happy. I challenged her to get 20-20 (points-rebounds for a double-double). At some point.”
Daniels saw her scoring/rebounding chances go down as most the fourth period was played with a running clock. Also Miller subbed freely.
“Trying to develop some depth, but we’re scoring points,” Miller said. “We don’t want to develop any bad habits.”
Emerson White topped Ironton (1-6) with 12 points and was voted game MVP for the Lady Tigers.
Williams has a team with new, young faces even though the roster shows three seniors. The defense has been consistent. More points are needed on offense.
“You have to admire their play,” Williams said of Spring Valley. “Try to minimize their play, their timing. We haven’t been scoring. Even if you play above (yourself), you can’t make it up. You have to be perfect.”
Spring Valley (6-1) has won six straight since a season-opening loss to Ashland. The Timberwolves return to action next Wednesday through Friday in the Renasant Bank Maryville Christmas Tournament in Maryville, Tenn.
PORTSMOUTH 58, WESLEY CHRISTIAN 57: The Trojans upset the Circuit Riders behind Tyler Duncan's 16 points. DeAndre Berry scored 13, Kenny Sanderlin 11 and Donovan Breech 10. Nikita Bolshov led Wesley Christian with 17 points. Matej Prising scored 16.
HUNTINGTON PREP 93, COMBINE ACADEMY 91: Del Jones scored 25 points as the Express edged the Goats. Trent Lincoln scored 19, Brett Wright 14, Jordan McCullum 13 and Maki Johnson 12. Silas Demary scored 22 points and Trentyn Flowers 21 for Combine Academy. Rakease Passmore scored 17
Hurricane player Ironton in the late game.
On Thursday, it’s South Gallia vs. Ironton St. Joseph at 3 p.m., Huntington vs. Minford at 4:45, Huntington Prep vs. Centerville at 6:30 and Russell vs. Ironton at 8.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
