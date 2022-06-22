Ask Spring Valley High School’s girls basketball players who they want taking the game-winning shot, and they’ll point to 11 different people.
Such an unselfish attitude is a major reason the Timberwolves said they think they can make a run at Huntington High and Cabell Midland in rugged Class AAAA, Region IV. The Highlanders are the two-time defending state champion. The Knights reached the finals last season and the semifinals in 2021. Both figure to be title contenders again in 2023.
“Huntington and Midland are good,” said rising sophomore Dria Parker, one of the premier freshmen in the state last season. “We’ll have to play well to beat them. We’re playing well as a team right now. We’re passing the ball. We’re making shots. We’re doing really well.”
The Timberwolves have been impressive in offseason workouts, combining a bevy of talent with team-first play. They’ll need to at least continue that to improve on last season’s 12-10 record, which included losses of 22 and 29 points to the Highlanders and 12, 5 and 14 points to the Knights.
“We have some talent,” Spring Valley coach Bo Miller said. “We can’t hide it. We have some players. If we come together and play as a team, we’ll be fine. We’re in a tough region. Our section had the one and two teams the last couple of years. It’s hard to get out.”
Miller schedules tough opponents to prepare for the Huntingtons and Cabell Midlands. In addition to a loaded Mountain State Athletic Conference slate, in recent season the Timberwolves have played several strong teams in Tennessee during Christmas break, as well as Ohio powers Fairland, Portsmouth Notre Dame, Wheelersburg and Columbus Bishop Hartley, and strong Kentucky squads in Russell and Madison Southern, among others.
“We like to play good teams,” Miller said. “We try to play good teams all summer. I’m very pleased with what I’ve seen. We share the ball really well, which is great for us. We played one game, and I bet we had 30 assists. They’re unselfish and a good group. We try to play the best teams we can. I’d rather play good competition and maybe take a loss than play poor competition.”
Miller said he’s excited about this team.
“Halley Bailey’s been leading us,” Miller said. “She’s our point guard. She’s played really well this summer and taken a leadership role. She’s not so much worried about getting all the points and is spreading the ball out to everybody. Allie Daniels is as good a post player as anybody in the state. Anybody. She’s played really well. Dria hit seven threes in a game (last week). Haley Crum has picked up her defense and taken on the role of defensive stopper. She’s been stopping people.”
The Timberwolves players, too, like what they’ve seen from one another in recent scrimmages.
“We work really well together,” Daniels said. “This three-week period has shown what we can do. I’m really excited for this season. We moved the ball really well, and we don’t have any selfish players.”
Bailey said the selfless attitude of each player will pay off.
“I think we’re going to be better than we were last year,” Bailey said. “We’re working the ball a lot better, making the extra pass.”