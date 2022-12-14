The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Five players scored in double figures for Spring Valley as the Timberwolves’ girls basketball team scored its first home win of the season, a 61-48 victory over South Charleston.

SVHS’ Brooklyn Ellis led all scorers with 15 points, Hallie Bailey added 13 while Dria Parker and Allie Daniels each added 11 followed by Haleigh Crum’s 10 to improve head coach Bo Miller’s team to 4-1 on the season.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you