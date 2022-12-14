South Charleston’s Sidney Harris (23) holds back Spring Valley’s Allie Daniels (34) from the rebound as the Spring Valley High School girl’s basketball team takes on South Charleston on Wednesday in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Haleigh Crum (21), right, and South Charleston's Desiree Thomas (1) battle for the rebound as the Spring Valley High School girl's basketball team takes on South Charleston on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Huntington.
Spring Valley's Allie Daniels (22), above, puts up a shot over South Charleston's Mya Toombs (20) as the Spring Valley High School girl's basketball team takes on South Charleston on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Five players scored in double figures for Spring Valley as the Timberwolves’ girls basketball team scored its first home win of the season, a 61-48 victory over South Charleston.
SVHS’ Brooklyn Ellis led all scorers with 15 points, Hallie Bailey added 13 while Dria Parker and Allie Daniels each added 11 followed by Haleigh Crum’s 10 to improve head coach Bo Miller’s team to 4-1 on the season.
“I think it’s a real good sign of how much of a team we are,” Miller said. “We share the ball, we’re not afraid to pass it to the next girl to get everybody involved.
“Our girls don’t care about who scores, they care about winning.”
The Timberwolves had to overcome first half shooting woes to overcome South Charleston (3-2).
Spring Valley shot 3-of-11 from the field during the first quarter compared to 6 of 9 by the Black Eagles, but the Timberwolves took advantage of its foul shooting to trail 15-14 at the end of the period.
Daniels, who also pulled down 18 rebounds in the contest, got involved in the offense in the second period. The center scored seven points to keep the game close.
After Kyleigh Bulger came off the bench to score eight points for South Charleston in the first quarter, Mya Toombs took over in the second for the Black Eagles.
Toombs scored six of her 10 points in the game in the period to keep the visitors ahead 27-26 at halftime. Bulger finished as the team’s high-point player with 11.
In the third quarter, Spring Valley pulled away.
Crum and Ellis scored back-to-back traditional 3-point plays while Bailey finished the quarter with a layup as part of a 12-2 run by Spring Valley over the final four minutes of the third to build the team’s largest lead of the game at 43-37.
South Charleston ran out of gas in the fourth.
Ellis scored seven points in the quarter while Bailey added six forcing the Black Eagles to foul down the stretch.
The Timberwolves shot 5-for-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter while South Charleston’s shots from the field began to fall short.
The Black Eagles shot 4 of 14 from the field in the final period.
“In the first half, I don’t think we played particularly well,” Miller said. “First half we turned the ball over way too many times and in the second half we took care of the ball and had a better outcome.”
S. CHARLESTON 15 12 10 11 — 48: Thomas 4-8 0-2 0-0 8, Brown 4-12 1-2 0-0 9, Smith 2-10 0-4 2-4 6, Toombs 3-9 1-4 3-8 10, Harris 1-1 0-0 2-4 4, Bulger 4-6 3-5 0-0 11. Team 18-46 5-17 7-16 48.
