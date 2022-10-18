Brad Dingess expects the George Washington football team that beat Cabell Midland 28-21, not the one that lost to Hurricane 56-7, to walk off the bus at Spring Valley on Friday.
The head coach of the Class AAA No. 4-rated Timberwolves (6-1) said he greatly respects the Patriots (5-2) and their high-powered offense. The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wolves Den.
"They had a big win against Cabell Midland," said Dingess, whose team lost to the Knights 21-17 on Oct. 7. "I don't look at that Hurricane game much. Everything that could go wrong for them did go wrong."
GW averages 300 yards per game, 210 passing. Dingess said he figures the best way to keep standout quarterback Abe Fenwick and star running backs/receivers Keegan Sack and Anthony Valentine from scoring is to keep the ball out of their hands.
"We went back to our roots and base stuff," Dingess said of running the ball last week in a 64-0 demolition of Capital. "We didn't play well the week before at Midland. We worked on running the football."
The Timberwolves ran well, rushing for 494 yards on 45 carries. They passed for 82 yards. Bruin Booth ran seven times for 105 yards and was one of 13 ball carriers to gain positive yardage.
"Our young kids played well," Dingess said.
Cabell Midland showed a strong rushing attack against the Patriots, gaining 336 yards on 60 attempts in the season opener, but a pair of fumbles inside the GW 10-yard line were costly.
"I know what it is to fumble inside the 10," Dingess said. "We can't do that."
GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said he admires the job Dingess has done with Spring Valley and that the Patriots must play well. The Timberwolves handed top-ranked Hurricane its only loss, 31-28 on Sept. 16.
"We respect what they do," Edwards said. "We have to take care of business."
The game will have postseason implications. The top 16 teams in each class earn playoff berths, with the top eight playing at home in the first round. A plethora of ratings points are on the line Friday.
"It's not only big for playoff positioning, but it's the last home game of the regular season for us," Dingess said. "You want to win all your home games."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.