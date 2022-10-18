The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221008 cm football 21.jpg
Buy Now

Cabell Midland takes on Spring Valley during a high school football game on Oct. 7, 2022, at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Brad Dingess expects the George Washington football team that beat Cabell Midland 28-21, not the one that lost to Hurricane 56-7, to walk off the bus at Spring Valley on Friday.

The head coach of the Class AAA No. 4-rated Timberwolves (6-1) said he greatly respects the Patriots (5-2) and their high-powered offense. The teams meet at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wolves Den.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you