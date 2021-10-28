The Timberwolves' Trace Snider (1) attempts to push through the Polar Bears' defenders as the Spring Valley High School football team takes on Fairmont Senior on Friday, October 22, 2021, in Huntington.
The Timberwolves’ Ty Bartrum (4), right, outruns the Polar Bears’ Evan Dennison (2) on his way to score a touchdown as the Spring Valley High School football team takes on Fairmont Senior on Oct. 22 in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY -- In its last 71 football games, Martinsburg is 70-1.
Spring Valley is the one.
The Timberwolves defeated the Bulldogs 22-20 on Sept. 18, 2020 in Martinsburg. The loss snapped the Bulldogs' 57-game winning streak. Since then, Martinsburg has gone 13-0, not counting a COVID-19-induced forfeit in the 2020 playoffs.
"We ran behind an All-American lineman," Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said, referring to current West Virginia University tackle Wyatt Milum, after being asked how the Timberwolves beat the Bulldogs.
The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley. Milum is gone, as is most of the beef from Spring Valley's offensive line. Starting center Evan Ferguson, who owns FBS college offers, was lost to a torn knee ligament in the preseason. Because of injuries and quarantines, the Timberwolves haven't started the same five offensive linemen in consecutive games all season.
Dingess looked at the weather forecast and saw rain aplenty.
"We've played them six times and had all those big, strong offensive lines and it never rained," Dingess said. "Now, we're smaller and throw the ball 20 times a game and it's going to rain."
The contest is a battle of Class AAA superpowers. Martinsburg (9-0) has won eight state championships since 2010, three against Spring Valley (5-2).
The Bulldogs, too, have suffered losses. Running back/linebacker Braxton Todd, committed to Bowling Green, gained 467 yards on 38 carries before injuries sidelined him.
Martinsburg features a pair of standout quarterbacks Murphy Clement has thrown 13 touchdown passes, with no interceptions, and rushed for 800 yards and 16 scores. Ezra Bagent has passed for 1,650 yards and 17 touchdowns, with four interceptions.
Spring Valley's Dalton Fouch has thrown for 1,367 yards and 21 touchdowns. Ty Bartrum has caught 590 yards worth of passes, 10 for TDs. Jace Caldwell has run for 560 yards and six touchdowns.
Dingess said the game, as do most, likely will come down to "four or five plays." He said field position will be key and the team that better limits mistakes likely wins.
"They're very good on special teams, too," Dingess said of the Bulldogs. "In every game this year, they've made a big play on special teams. We can't allow that to happen."
Martinsburg hasn't lost consecutive games to an in-state team since falling to Capital in 2014 and 2015. Spring Valley no doubt would like to join the Cougars in that achievement.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
