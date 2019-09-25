HUNTINGTON — Whether boxing gloves will be needed Friday when the George Washington Patriots visit the Wolves Den for a 7:30 game against Spring Valley will remain to be seen.
The two teams will meet for the first time since they came to blows during the seven-on-seven drills at Huntington High this past offseason. The altercation resulted in both teams being asked to leave the event and the school grounds.
Any lingering frustrations between the two Mountain State Athletic Conference schools will be sorted out this time with WVSSAC rankings and conference standings on the line.
Spring Valley (3-1, 1-1 in the MSAC) already took out frustrations from a seven-point loss to Cabell Midland on South Charleston with a 33-6 win over the Black Eagles last Friday. The third of four consecutive home games for the Timberwolves will be against a George Washington team that already has a win over Huntington under its belt. The Patriots are 2-2 overall on the season and 2-1 in the MSAC after back to back wins over the Highlanders and St. Albans.
The two teams are also separated by just one place in the latest WVSSAC Class AAA playoff ratings as well. The poll released Tuesday had Spring Valley ranked 10th with an 8.5 rating while George Washington is one of three teams (Parkersburg and University) that are tied for 11th with a 6.5.
George Washington is similar to South Charleston in that the Patriots mix in much more passing in its game plan than most prep teams.
Quarterback R.T. Alexander is 52-of-93 passing on the season for 610 yards with nine TDs and four interceptions including 8-of-12 passing for 77 yards with no interceptions and two scoring passes against the Red Dragons.
Running back Hasten Pinkerton had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in that win but much of the GW rushing game was Alexander’s 51 rushing yards on eight carries. Deanthony Wright added nine carries for 30 yards.
Brayden McCallister and Alex Mazelon, a pair of senior wide receivers have been favorite targets for Alexander. Both are among the MSAC leaders with McCallister nabbing 16 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Mazelon has grabbed 18 passes on the year for 235 yards and three TDs.
George Washington coach Steve Edwards said the two receivers haven’t emerged as leaders by any type of offensive design but rather through their own production.
“We go in trying to take what we can get,” said Edwards, who is in his 24th season. “Last week we tried to run more because that’s been an area that’s been lacking for us, but every week its hard to know who is going to be ‘The Guy’.”
Spring Valley’s experienced defensive backfield led by David Livingston and Zane Porter is experienced. Against South Charleston the SV defense limited QB Trey Dunn to 8-of-20 passing for 40 yards and intercepted him once. It also allowed no passing touchdowns.
Against the rush, Spring Valley yielded 110 yards combined rushing on 24 carries to four running backs for the Black Eagles.
Offensively, the Timberwolves have a ground attack with three feature running backs all over 260 yards for the season. The group of Nate Ellis, Luke Christopher and Livingston give George Washington a lot to account for when it’s on defense and Spring Valley can mix in the pass too.
Ellis is 11-of-28 on year passing for 192 yards with four touchdowns and one interception to lead the Wolves’ air attack but as it showed against SCHS, Livingston can be effective too. Huntington High transfer Corbin Page has seven catches for 223 yards, a 31.9 average. Page has also caught four TD passes, including one for 50 yards from Livingston who completed 2-of-3 passes for 97 yards and two touchdown’s in Friday’s win.
South Charleston brought fight in them to its game with Spring Valley but the Timberwolves wore down and frustrated the Black Eagles. It will look to do more of that against the Patriots no matter what fireworks it may bring.