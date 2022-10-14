CHARLESTON — Thirteen players carried the football, all for positive yardage, as Spring Valley walloped Capital 64-0 Friday in high school football at University of Charleston Stadium.
Bruin Booth ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to spark the Timberwolves (6-1), ranked sixth in Class AAA. Spring Valley gained 494 yards, 412 rushing. The Cougars (2-5) picked up just 45 yards of offense.
Booth's 14-yard touchdown run and Kyndon Keesee's 55-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Dalton Fouch were followed by Landon Mosser extra points to give Spring Valley a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
Cody Shy, Booth and Cam Bailey ran for TDs of 4, 27 and 2 yards, respectively, and Fouch threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Keesee to make it 42-0 by halftime.
Logan Perry, Booth and Miguel Cain ran for second-half touchdowns and the defense recorded a safety to set the score.
Both teams return to their home fields at 7:30 p.m. Friday — Spring Valley vs. George Washington, Capital vs. Parkersburg.
