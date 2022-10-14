The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

High school prep football icon blox

High school football coverage from The Herald-Dispatch

 By Don Willis dfwillis@HDMediaLLC.com

CHARLESTON — Thirteen players carried the football, all for positive yardage, as Spring Valley walloped Capital 64-0 Friday in high school football at University of Charleston Stadium.

Bruin Booth ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries to spark the Timberwolves (6-1), ranked sixth in Class AAA. Spring Valley gained 494 yards, 412 rushing. The Cougars (2-5) picked up just 45 yards of offense.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you