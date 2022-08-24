Spring Valley running back Cody Shy (32) breaks up the field on a carry against South Charleston during a high school football game in September 2021 at Spring Valley High School. The Timberwolves welcome the Huntington Highlanders today to kick off their 2022 season.
HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley football coach Brad Dingess looked around on the first day of practice and made a peculiar observation.
For the first time since being named the head coach at Spring Valley, Dingess didn’t have a single student with a standing Division I football offer on the team.
“I kind of like it,” Dingess said.
Dingess is entering his 15th season as the Timberwolves’ coach and has encountered several high-caliber players during his tenure — ones that have led Spring Valley to great success and a few appearances in the Class AAA state championship game.
This year is different, he said, but it doesn’t mean the team is any less talented than it has been in the past.
“I think we’ve got a lot of kids that can play,” Dingess said. “It’s going to be kind of a puzzle to piece together but I think more kids will be able to play one way than we’ve had in the past.”
Spring Valley returns valuable experience on the offensive side of the football, including starting quarterback Dalton Fouch and four starters on the offensive line who will attempt to pave the way for the running game in 2022.
“It was like starting from scratch last year,” Dingess said of the 2021 offensive line. “We had one returning lineman last year and he tore his ACL so it was different not being able to run the football when we wanted to.”
Yet again, Spring Valley’s backfield boasts a good amount of depth with Cody Shy returning and Bruin Booth and Cam Bailey also having experience at the position. Dingess said there are also others who will compete for snaps.
“We’ve got a little bit of depth but it just depends on what kind of football team we’re going to be,” Dingess said. “Different backs play better in different schemes.”
After a successful junior campaign, Fouch will lead the offense again this year. However, he will need to find new weapons as his top four targets from 2021 graduated.
“The confidence level is up there,” Dingess said of Fouch. “He’s taken more command of the offense, he’s able to tell people what’s going on and take complete control of it rather than us taking baby steps with him.”
Defensively, the Timberwolves will be a bit smaller than normal, but where they lack in overall size, they counter that deficiency with speed. The heart of the defensive group is Shy, who proved last season he has an eye for the ball and a knack for getting to the ball carrier from his linebacker spot.
“We move to the ball pretty well and have got some kids back that played in some capacity on Friday night but some are playing in new positions, so that’s a learning curve,” Dingess said, “We’re pretty athletic on the back end, a little smaller than what we have been in the past but hopefully we can make up for that with a little athleticism.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
