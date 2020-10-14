HUNTINGTON — The glow of beating Martinsburg quickly faded.
Spring Valley, which snapped the Bulldogs’ 57-game in-state winning streak with a 22-20 victory on Sept. 18, rode that triumph to the top of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football Class AAA ratings. On Friday, however, the Timberwolves fell back to earth — and subsequently eight spots in the ratings — after losing 27-18 at Class AA power Fairmont Senior.
Spring Valley (2-1), though, can gain significant ground Friday with a victory over Oak Hill (2-0), ranked fifth in Class AAA. The teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at the Wolves Den.
The game came about as the result of a friendship Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess developed with Red Devils coach David Moneypenny when they were on the South staff together for the North-South Game two years ago.
The three-week layoff between games wasn’t good for the Timberwolves, who weren’t sharp, particularly on defense, against Fairmont Senior (3-2), which has played five weeks in a row. Spring Valley coaches and players made no excuses, however, and said they know they must perform against Oak Hill, which is 2-0 despite a five-week layoff caused by COVID-19 restrictions.
“I don’t know that the time off was a good thing, but we tried to make it as positive as we can,” Moneypenny said. “It’s been hard, but I think we did pretty well.”
Oak Hill overcame a 10-0 deficit to defeat Greenbrier East 42-35 last week. The Red Devils opened with a 34-26 victory over Mingo Central.
Defense hasn’t been a strength and Oak Hill will be tested by Spring Valley’s potent rushing attack and college-prospect-lade offensive line. The Red Devils, though, feature a strong Wing-T offense and kicking game. Noah Dotson booted a 21-yard field goal last week and is capable of longer. Two running backs topped the 130-yard mark against Greenbrier East, with senior Te-amo Shelton gaining 200 yards and scoring four touchdowns, and sophomore Omar Lewis running for 136 yards and touchdown. Quarterback Monquelle Davis also is an accomplished runner.
“They’re a scary team,” Dingess said of Oak Hill. “They’re well coached, have good skill kids and are playing with a lot of confidence. They’re a good football team.”
The Red Devils, though, have been leaky against the run. Colby Piner carried 18 time for 153 of Greenbrier East’s 252 rushing yards. A week earlier, Zion Martin ran for 158 of Mingo Central’s 215 rushing yards and Daylin Goad passed for 173.
Moneypenny said his team might have to rely on its offense until the defense catches up. He said the Red Devils will try to stay on an even keel and understand that opponents will make plays. The key, he said, is to answer with plays of their own.
“We don’t have too bad of an offense,” said Moneypenny, formerly coach at now-defunct Fayetteville High School. “I feel from what I’ve seen in the last two weeks, we have the ability to move the football.
Dingess said he and his team are ready to get back in the win column, but must play solid football to do so.
“We’re excited to play,” Dingess said. “This is the first time we’ve played back-to-back weeks all season. We have to play well. We can’t have turnovers and penalties at crucial times.”