SPRING VALLEY -- Princeton comes stumbling into the playoffs and Spring Valley has no intention of keeping the Tigers from falling.
The Tigers (5-3), ranked 10th in Class AAA, visit No. 7 Spring Valley (8-2) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a high school football first-round playoff game. Princeton comes in on a three-game losing streak, having fallen 42-7 to Bridgeport, 23-7 to Greenbrier East and 44-34 to Parkersburg South. Those losses knock some luster off a squad that was 5-0 and ranked fifth in the state in mid-October.
Timberwolves coach Brad Dingess said he and his team are preparing for the undefeated, top-five version of the Tigers.
They're athletic and good up front," Dingess said. "They have a big quarterback who can sling it around. They used to be in our conference, but got out of it, so there isn't the familiarity we once had."
Grant Cochran, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior passer, is key to the Princeton offense. He has completed 95 of 152 passes for 1,619 yards and 16 touchdowns, with three interceptions. The Tigers feature five receivers with more than 150 yards in catches, headed by sophomore Dominic Collins, who has 22 receptions for 415 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Brodee Rice is the leading rusher, with 124 carries for 815 yards and seven TDs. Jacob Young also averages better than 6 yards per rush on his 42 attempts.
A key to slowing Princeton could be a strong pass rush headed by senior defensive end Matthew Hall, who moved from linebacker at mid-season and has 10 sacks among 70 tackles.
"Matthew has played both sports and done really well," Dingess said. "He's a great teammate and leader. We have a lot of guys who will do less for themselves and more for the team and that's how Matthew is."
Spring Valley wide receiver Ben Turner said the Timberwolves offense needs to take care of business because he's confident the defense will be stout.
"Our defense has been rock solid throughout the season," Turner said. "Princeton is a good team with a lot of guys who can make plays."
Turner said there is zero temptation to look ahead to the second round, and a possible rematch with No. 2 Martinsburg (9-1), which Spring Valley defeated 35-30 on Oct. 29. The Bulldogs play No. 15 Parkersburg South in the first round.
"We have never looked ahead," Turner said. "You cannot overlook a team, especially a team like Princeton."
Dalton Fouch leads the Spring Valley offense. The junior quarterback has completed 108 of 188 passes for 1,868 yards and 27 touchdowns, with four interceptions. The Timberwolves offensive line has protected Fouch well, allowing one sack.
Ty Bartum heads a talented receiving corps that features three players with NCAA Division I offers. Bartrum, committed to Harvard and holding an offer from Marshall, has caught 43 passes for 817 yards and 15 touchdowns. Corbin Page, committed to West Virginia, has 25 receptions for 429 and four touchdowns. Turner, who owns an offer from Presbyterian, has 22 catches for 387 yards and three TDs.
Jace Caldwell leads Timberwolves runners with 84 carries for 626 yards and six touchdowns.