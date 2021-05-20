SPRING VALLEY — The last game Brandon McCloud pitched, he threw a no-hitter and still lost.
The sophomore lefthander’s Spring Valley High School baseball teammates weren’t about to let that happen again. The Timberwolves staked McCloud to a 7-0 lead and rolled to a 14-4 victory over visiting Ashland on Thursday. The win broke a 10-game losing streak, including the 1-0 loss to Riverside where Spring Valley fell despite giving up no hits.
On Thursday, the Timberwolves (8-16) played errorless baseball as McCloud, son of former Marshall University football star Larry McCloud, allowed four runs on six hits, struck out five and walked three.
“Brandon gave us a chance to win,” Timberwolves coach Austin Pratt said. “We needed that.”
Spring Valley took advantage of two Tomcats errors and three wild pitches to score seven runs in the third inning. Grant Shumaker and Bailey McKinney drove in the first two before Elijah Dixon plated two more with a single to make it 4-0. Luke Stollings and Noah Lemon scored on wild pitches and McCloud hit a sacrifice fly to boost the lead to 7-0.
Ashland (11-17) climbed back in the game with a four-run fourth inning. Sawyer Alley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Tristin Davis then singled home two and NeShawn Pepers one.
The Timberwolves answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning, with McKinney’s three-run home run to left the big blow. Grant Stratton knocked in the other two runs with a single to center.
Spring Valley ended it with two runs in the fifth when Dixon and Stratton drove in runs.
“We had some key hits we hadn’t been getting the last two weeks,” Pratt said of the triumph over Ashland. “We had a lot of positives in this one. Timely hitting and no errors. We need to continue to grow off that.”
Peppers and Eli Miller each went 2 for 3 for the Tomcats. For the Timberwolves, McKinney went 3 for 4 with four runs batted in, Stratton was 3 for 3 with two stolen bases, Dixon 3 for 4, Hank Hinchman and Stollings 2 for 3, and Shumaker 2 for 4.
ASHLAND 000 40 — 4 6 2
SPRING VALLEY 007 52 — 14 15 0
Brown, Johnson (4) and Mullins; McCloud and Dixon.
Hitting: (A) Peppers 2-3, Miller 2-3, Davis 2 RBI; (SV) Hinchman 2-3, Shumaker 2-4, McKinney 3-4 HR 4 RBI, Stollings 2-3, Dixon 3-4, Stratton 3-3 2 SB.