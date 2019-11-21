HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley’s high school football team came into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. WVSSAC Class AAA state quarterfinal game against Capital with a clean slate.
Following Saturday’s scoreless first half against Hurricane, the Timberwolves (10-1) were able to dominate in the second half of its first-round playoff game with 34 unanswered points to advance. However, Spring Valley had to overcome three turnovers in the contest, including two inside the Hurricane 20-yard-line.
The Timberwolves also committed penalties that allowed Hurricane to use more of the clock than Spring Valley’s defense typically allows its opponents.
After halftime though, Spring Valley looked like it always does. David Livingston finished with 91 yards rushing on 11 carries. Not to be outdone, Luke Christopher compiled 108 yards on the ground on just 13 carries.
On paper, the result looked even better than Spring Valley’s 28-7 win over the Redskins in September when the two teams met the first time this year.
“We really just shot ourselves in the foot,” Spring Valley head coach Brad Dingess said of the first-half mistakes. “We had some turnovers but the first half was just mistakes on our end. Anytime you can win in the playoffs and advance by scoring four touchdowns on somebody I think you take it.”
Now the team can focus on the Cougars who are coming off a 45-21 win over Wheeling Park in the first round.
Capital (6-5) gets a clean slate too, however. It can put behind it a 41-0 loss to Spring Valley at the Wolves’ Den on Oct. 4. Just like that game, however, Saturday’s contest will be at the Wolves’ Den.
In the first meeting between the two, Spring Valley dominated in total yards, 391-70, time of possession 34:16 to 13:44, first downs 15-5 and converted 4-of-4 fourth down attempts against the Cougars.
Christopher carried the ball 25 times for 87 yards and a touchdown in that game along with six other running backs plus 10 carries by quarterback Nate Ellis and two carries by wide receiver Zane Porter for a combined effort of 230 yards. It led to Spring Valley attempting 55 rushes for 4.18 yards per carry and five touchdowns, including three by Ellis and another by Jace Caldwell.
Most importantly, the Timberwolves’ defense held Capital quarterback Evan Landers to 42 yards passing. Additionally, it forced five interceptions and one fumble in that game.
Dingess said he expects Spring Valley-Capital II to be a “dog fight.”
“We got three scores really quick and that forced them to take more chances,” Dingess said. “It just kind of snowballed on them. I don’t expect that to happen this time.”
The winner of Friday’s matchup moves into the Class AAA state semifinals against the No. 2 Cabell Midland-No. 7 George Washington winner. That game will also be Friday at 7:30 at the Castle.