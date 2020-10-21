HUNTINGTON -- If miles traveled counted toward ratings points, Spring Valley would be an unsurmountable No. 1 in the West Virginia Secondary School Athletic Association high school football ratings.
If nothing changes between now and Friday night, the Timberwolves will have traveled 1,458 miles roundtrip to play three varsity football games. Spring Valley makes the 178-mile trip to Bridgeport for a 7 p.m. game Friday. The Timberwolves already have gone to Martinsburg and Fairmont Senior for games.
Spring Valley athletic director Tim George said he and his staff have had to be creative in scheduling since few teams closer to home are willing to play or can't play because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"Our kids have worked too hard not to get to play," George said. "Some teams have taken the opposite approach and chosen not to play when they've had the option."
That some squads are unwilling to play doesn't sit well with the Timberwolves.
"Our kids want to play as much as possible," George said. "I wish everyone had this philosophy. I think some folks are worried about playoff seeding."
Spring Valley is a Class AAA power, having gone to the state title game in three of the last four seasons. The Timberwolves are 3-1, having opened Sept. 4 with a 41-7 rout of Parkersburg at home before going to four-time defending state Martinsburg Sept. 18 and breaking the Bulldogs' 57-game home winning streak with a 22-20 triumph.
Spring Valley didn't play again until Oct. 9 when it lost 27-18 at Fairmont Senior. The Timberwolves bounced back Friday when they clobbered Oak Hill (West Virginia) 41-0 at home.
George said scheduling is difficult enough without COVID-19 causing havoc in the process.
"It would be funny if people only knew the true stories behind scheduling high school football games right now," George said. "We could have our own reality TV show."
Spring Valley has looked out of state and has a game scheduled at Ashland on Oct. 30. Potential trips to take on Ohio large-school powers such as Massillon -- a nearly 500-mile roundtrip -- were possibilities if in-state foes couldn't be found.
When adding in Spring Valley's two junior varsity squads, the Timberwolves have traveled nearly 2,300 miles roundtrip.