SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Ty broke the tie.
Ty Smith made a basket for Spring Valley (3-1) to break a 44-44 tie with South Point (5-2) as part of an astounding 27-7 finishing run in a 63-51 victory Tuesday night in boys high school basketball.
The Pointers used a 13-2 streak to lead 44-36 at the end of the third quarter and appeared to be in control. The Timberwolves countered with a 12-0 run to turn the game.
“Ty Smith played really, really well,” Spring Valley coach Rick Chaffin said of the 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior who finished with 10 points, eight in the fourth quarter, and seven rebounds.
South Point broke the Timberwolves fourth-quarter streak when Caleb Lovely made a free throw to pull the Pointers within 48-45 with 3:45 to play and fire up the energetic crowd. Spring Valley, though, ran off the next seven points to put the game away.
The Timberwolves patience paid off running their offense and they took advantage of fast-break opportunities.
“That’s what we were worried about,” Chaffin said. “We have some young kids without a lot of varsity experience. They were able to slow things down when we needed to slow it down and when we needed a basket we got a basket. We handled the press real well. Our kids executed. When you execute and play hard, good things happen.”
Spring Valley committed just six turnovers, seven fewer than the Pointers. Clay Robertson, a sophomore transfer from Boyd County, led the Timberwolves with 22 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots. Keyan Grayson scored 13 points and Colton Caldwell 10. Tate Adkins grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
“It was a game of runs,” Chaffin said. “It was two real good teams. It’s a big win for us. We’re a young team. Three sophomores and a junior start. We think we’re going to get better. It’s a big win.”
Lovely paced the Pointers with 17 points. Jordan Ermalovich pulled down a game-best nine rebounds.
Spring Valley returns to action at 7 p.m. Thursday at home vs. Tug Valley. South Point visits Jackson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
SPRING VALLEY 17 7 12 27 — 63: Grayson 6-7 1-2 0-0 13, Chaffin 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 8-18 3-6 3-5 22, Adkins 2-13 2-4 0-0 6, Caldwell 4-7 0-0 2-2 10, Larsen 1-5 0-1 0-0 2, Mosser 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 4-10 0-2 2-2 10, Grimes 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-60 6-15 7-9 53.
SOUTH POINT 20 9 15 7 — 51: Lovely 6-17 0-5 5-6 17, Smith 0-3 0-1 0-0 0, Wilburn 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Haney 4-10 2-5 0-0 12, Vance 3-4 1-1 1-2 8, Ermalovich 3-9 1-5 0-0 7, Hanshaw 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Dornon 4-6 1-1 0-0 9. Totals: 20-50 5-18 6-8 51.
Rebounds: SV 31 (Adkins 8), SP 33 (Ermalovich 9). Team rebounds: SV 3, SP 1. Deadball rebounds: SV 1, SP none. Steals: SV 9 (Smith 3), SP 3 (Dornon 2). Blocked shots: SV 3 (Robertson 2), SP 3 (Haney 2). Turnovers: SV 6, SP 13. Fouls: SV 7, SP 11. Fouled out: Grayson. Technical fouls: none.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
