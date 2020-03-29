HUNTINGTON — Winning The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State Player of the Year award once is an accomplishment; doing so twice is astounding.
That’s what Spring Valley star C.J. Meredith did, however, repeating as the top player on the newspaper’s All Tri-State team. The sharpshooting 6-foot-6, 185-pound senior averaged 25.9 points per game this season as the Timberwolves posted a 14-14 record. While several players performed well on teams with better records, none matched Meredith’s individual accolades. He starred inside and outside, rebounding and playing defense.
Meredith won the award over stiff competition, with all eight first-team players able to present an argument for the honor. The players transcended mere statistics, as many played on teams that shared the ball well.
Fairland and South Point each placed two players on the first unit. Sophomore guard Aiden Porter averaged 15.3 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 steals to help the Dragons to a 24-2 record, a fifth-consecutive Ohio Valley Conference championship and a berth in Ohio’s Division III Elite Eight before the season was canceled. His teammate Thomas, a junior guard, averaged 14.1 points and OVC-best 4.4 assists per game.
South Point’s Austin Webb starred despite missing late-season time with appendicitis. The 6-4 junior center led the OVC in scoring average at 21.1 points per game and snagged 6.9 rebounds per contest. His teammate, senior guard Chance Gunther led the OVC in points scored, with 438, averaging 19 per game to go with three assists per contest.
Sophomore guard Chandler Schmidt repeated as a first-team selection after averaging 17.8 points per game to lead Cabell Midland to a state tournament berth. He is joined on the first team by Huntington High junior Amare Smith, who came back from knee surgery to average 17 points per game, and Ashland sophomore guard Cole Villers, who scored 17.1 points and grabbed 4.9 rebounds per game to lead the Tomcats to a 32-0 record.
That undefeated season and No. 1 ranking in Kentucky earned Ashland’s Jason Mays The Herald-Dispatch Coach of the Year honor. Mays captured the accolade from a field of stiff competition that featured Cabell Midland’s J.J. Martin, Fairland’s Nathan Speed and Chesapeake’s Ryan Davis.
The All Tri-State second team rivals the first unit. Huntington High junior forward Eli Archer averaged 15.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Chesapeake sophomore guard Levi Blankenship scored 15.7 points per game and issued 2.6 assists to go with 2.5 steals. Symmes Valley’s Jack Leith, a senior forward, scored 19.3 points and snared 9.1 rebounds per contest. Hurricane senior Austin Dearing scored 22.9 points per outing. Fairland 6-4 junior center Jacob Polcyn scored 11.8 points and grabbed 7.2 rebounds per game and was a defensive force.
The rest of the second team featured players from Kentucky. Ashland freshman Colin Porter averaged 15.3 points and a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game. Boyd County senior Blake Stewart scored 17.8 points and pulled down 6.8 rebounds per game. Kirk Pence, a junior from Raceland, averaged 19.1 points and 4 rebounds per game.
In many ways more difficult to make than some all-state teams, the all-area squad also features a formidable honorable-mention squad of standouts.
THE HERALD-DISPATCH ALL TRI-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Player of the Year: C.J. Meredith, Spring Valley
Coach of the Year: Jason Mays, Ashland
FIRST TEAM
C.J. Meredith, Spring Valley; Aiden Porter, Fairland; Clayton Thomas, Fairland; Cole Villers, Ashland; Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland; Amare Smith, Huntington High; Austin Webb, South Point; Chance Gunther, South Point.
SECOND TEAM
Jacob Polcyn, Fairland; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake; Jack Leith, Symmes Valley; Blake Stewart, Boyd County; Kirk Pence, Raceland; Eli Archer, Huntington High; Austin Dearing, Hurricane; Colin Porter, Ashland.
HONORABLE MENTION
Brady Bell, Russell; Brock Booth, Spring Valley; Nick Bryant, Wayne; Reid Carrico, Ironton; Josh Cox, Chesapeake; Austin Cumpton, Raceland; Trent Dearth, Chesapeake; Andrew Floyd, Raceland; Evan Gannon, Coal Grove; Austin Gibbs, Boyd County; Trent Hacker, Ironton; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill; Ethan Hudson, Ashland; Gavin Hunt, Fairland; Charlie Jachimczuk, Russell; Austin Jackson, Chesapeake; Zavion Johnson, Huntington St. Joe; Christian Layne, Huntington St. Joe; Torin Lochow, Huntington High; Sean Marcum, Cabell Midland; Chase Maynard, Spring Valley; Jacob Merritt, Wayne; Trent Milleson, Ironton; Jaylen Motley, Huntington St. Joe; Jesse Muncy, Tolsia; Corbin Page, Spring Valley; Joseph Patterson, Huntington High; Palmer Riggio, Cabell Midland; Dominic Schmidt, Cabell Midland; K.K. Siebert, Cabell Midland; Ethan Sellars, Ashland; Terrick Smith, Colby Stiltner, Wayne; Fairview; Braden Stamper, Rock Hill; Nakyan Turner, South Point; Jordan Williams, Fairland; Carson Webb, Boyd County; Kenny Wilburn, Rose Hill Christian; Austin Womack, Hurricane.