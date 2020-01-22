SPRING VALLEY — Brock Booth scored 11 of his team-high 22 points in the frantic final period to send Spring Valley past Capital, 79-77, in Mountain State Athletic Conference high school boys basketball Tuesday night.
David Livingston scored the first two points of the fourth quarter for the Timberwolves, then Booth and C.J. Meredith took over. Booth had two 3-pointers in addition to the game-winning shot with 5.2 seconds left. Jace Caldwell missed a free throw, Meredith grabbed the rebound, sent the ball over to Booth who drove in from the left side to win it.
Meredith finished with 21 points and Corbin Page added 16 for the Timberwolves (4-6).
Karrington Hill came out red hot from the three-point line for Capital as he made four treys of the team’s six and had 14 points. The Cougars nailed eight trifectas in the first half, none in the second as they went to Kerion Martin inside. Hill totaled 20 points, Martin 19 and De’Mahjae Clark 12.
“C.J. and Brock both can shoot,” Spring Valley coach Cory Maynard said. “Get them the ball. The last 30 seconds was a scramble. We got good looks, but came up empty. C.J. kicked the ball to Brock and that was it.
“We zoned up the first half. Hill’s been a killer against us. They did a good job of getting him the ball. We came out of the zone, went box-and-one and then face guarded. Jace Caldwell did a fantastic job.”
Meredith nailed a three with 4:10 left to give the Timberwolves a 72-70 lead. He added a basket at 3:48 for a 74-70 lead. Capital responded. Martin scored at 3:29, Brooks on a follow with a foul shot at 2:02 and Poore hit two free throws to put Capital up, 77-74.
Booth nailed a three to tie the game with 1:37 left. The teams traded turnovers and misses from that point until Caldwell missed the front end of a one-and-one with 21.6 seconds left. The Timberwolves pulled down the rebound and Booth then came through. Spring Valley outscored the visitors, 23-16, in the fourth period.
“They killed us on the offensive glass,” Maynard said. “They about wore us out. We finally got a good step when we needed it. We needed that one in a bad way. We’ve had some close ones and let it get away.”
In addition to the work on the offensive boards, Capital also caused numerous problems early with its press.
“They came up from behind,” Maynard said. “Get the ball to the middle and pass it.”
CAPITAL 23 21 17 16 — 77: Poore 7, Clark 12, Stuck 4, Hill 20, Martin 19, Cunningham 6, Brooks 9.
SPRING VALLEY 15 25 16 23 — 79: Maynard 4, Turner 3, Booth 22, Caldwell 7, Meredith 21, Livingston 6, Page 16.